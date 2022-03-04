SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (4-0) overcame an early deficit to beat the Desoto Bulldogs 7-2 at Fireman’s Field on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games to start the season.
Sebring starting pitcher Rhett Vaughn had a little trouble locating the umpire’s strike zone in the first inning as he walked Chad Nelson, Desoto’s leadoff batter, to start the game. Cody Nelson followed reaching base on an error and Jace Kellogg hit a slow roller to third to load the bases with no outs.
Uncharacteristically, Vaughn walked Ryan Fullerton that brought in one run and kept the bases loaded with no outs. A second run crossed the plate as Burton scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Evan into right field that put the Bulldogs’ up 2-0.
Vaughn then found himself locked in the zone striking out the next two batters without any further damage.
Vaughn would pitch four more hitless scoreless innings with a total of seven strikeouts.
Sebring was held scoreless in the bottom of the first and scored twice in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 2.
With one out, Reid Whitehouse and Clayton Evans both reached on walks with Peyton Spencer coming in as the courtesy runner for Evans. A fielder’s choice by Vaughn to third got Whitehouse out, but a throwing error on the third baseman allowed Spencer and Vaughn to advance the third and second respectively.
Trey Rowe tied the game with a two out single into right field that drove in Spencer and Rowe.
The Blue Streaks added three more runs in the bottom of the third as Beny Bikar Jr reached on a groundball error to the shortstop and stole second base.
Cameron Kimbrell singled into right-center field to drive in Bikar and give the Blue Streaks a 3-2 lead.
Kimbrell stole second and scored on a single into right field by Case McClelland to put Sebring up 4-2.
McClelland stole second and later scored on a two out single by Evans that gave the Blue Streaks a 5-2 lead after three innings.
The Blue Streaks added two more runs in the fifth inning as a single, fielder’s choice and two walks loaded the bases with two out. Vaughn hit a tailor made inning ending ground ball to second, only to be mishandled as two more Sebring runs came in to score to give Sebring a 7-2 lead.
Zachary Doorlag came in relief to start the sixth inning and worked out of a bases loaded two out jam to keep the Bulldogs scoreless and Ashton Griffin pitched a scoreless seventh inning, ending the game on a third to second to first double play to solidify the Blue Streaks 7-2 win.
The Blue Streaks are away Friday and Saturday as they travel to Labelle on Friday and Gulf Coast in Naples on Saturday before hosting county rival, the Avon Park Red Devils on Tuesday.