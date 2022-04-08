SEBRING — An unsatisfactory performance led to the Blue Streaks’ first home loss this season Tuesday night.
Sebring (15-3) will look to regroup after a 5-1 home loss at the hands of the Parrish Community Bulls (9-7). It marked the Blue Streaks’ first defeat at home this season and their second loss in four games.
“We talk about being consistent and having consistency every time we come out here between the lines and [Tuesday] we weren’t consistent,” Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt said. “The other team wanted it more and that’s disappointing for us.”
The Streaks failed to match the Bull’s energy. It didn’t have to be in a “rah rah” way like their opponents. DeWitt could tell it wasn’t there just by the team’s movement to and from the field and approaches at the plate. It’s something they can feel in their dugout and they didn’t have it.
Things were a bit shaky from the start as right-hander Zach Doorlag hit the first batter he faced down 3-0 in the count.
After a sacrifice bunt, Doorlag walked Parrish’s JT Leanos on five pitches then allowed an RBI single for an early 1-0 Bulls lead. The Blue Streaks got the second out as Beny Bikar Jr. went to catcher Case McClelland for a tag out at home.
However, Doorlag walked the bases loaded. Another single into center field made it a 2-0 game just two-thirds through the first half an inning.
DeWitt saw enough and made a change on the mound. He went to sophomore righty Trevor Carter who sat down the next batter on strikes and kept the deficit at two runs.
Carter just ran down to the bullpen and it wasn’t long until DeWitt made the call. The Blue Streak skipper said Doorlag’s erratic start and early hook didn’t exactly put them at a disadvantage because they have plenty of pitchers available.
Sebring had a great chance to respond in the bottom of the inning as Doorlag hit a leadoff single and Cameron Kimbrell was hit by a pitch with one out. But Doorlag ended up picked off and McClelland went down looking to end the inning.
Both squads traded scoreless frames with Carter striking out a combined four batters in the tops of the second and third.
Sebring got itself on the board in the third. Doorlag drew a leadoff walk. Bikar sacrificed him over and a towering two-out double off the top of the left field wall by McClelland scored him.
But a great play by the Parrish Community defense for a 5-3 putout on a smoked ball by Clayton Evans kept the game in Parrish’s favor 2-1.
Then a nightmare inning for the Streaks took place in the top of the fourth. The leadoff man reached on a botched putout attempt on a throw from Evans to a covering Carter at first. Carter walked the next batter on four straight pitches.
A single the ensuing at-bat loaded the bases for the Bulls with no outs. A second single hit back to Carter scored a run. And a third consecutive one brought home two more. The Bulls led 5-1 with runners on the corners and still nobody out.
That ended Carter’s day. He finished with three runs allowed (two earned) on four hits and one walk plus a hit by pitch while punching out five batters over 2.1 innings.
DeWitt called on Ashton Griffin, whose start at first base ended when Doorlag was lifted, in hopes of putting out the fire. He did just that, striking out the next two batters and forcing a groundout to end the inning.
George Sebring relieved Griffin in the sixth. He and Griffin combined for four no-hit innings with a combined seven strikeouts.
DeWitt was complimentary of all three of his relievers and their performance.
Unfortunately for Sebring, the bats were quiet the rest of the night. It’s only baserunners came from a laser leadoff double in the sixth from Kimbrell and a one-out walk by Freddie Perez in the seventh. Neither came around to score.
After tallying eight hits and eight base on balls to six strikeouts against Lake Wales, the Streaks posted just four hits and while going down 10 times on strikes to two walks against Parrish’s Troy Guthrie.
“Our approaches were bad,” DeWitt explained about the lack of offense. “[Guthrie] was around the zone and we took good pitches and then put ourselves behind in counts and then he was able just to pitch.”
DeWitt said it’s one thing to get behind in counts with swings and misses or fouling pitches off but taking pitches and letting the pitcher get ahead himself just gives that pitcher a better opportunity.
The loss also stings because it came on a night the Blue Streaks honored Sebring’s Dixie Youth teams including its World Series AAA and Ozone squads. DeWitt commended the volunteers involved for their effort in growing the future young men and women into student athletes.
DeWitt’s confident his team will flush the loss just like they flush a win. Every game is the most important game to them. He mentioned they have to take the L and turn it into a learning opportunity if they want to get better as a ball club.
He explained to his team, other teams will be gunning for them because of how well they played and the high ranking it earned them. But rankings don’t matter in April, they matter in May. If they can get better, they’ll be where they need to be come that time.