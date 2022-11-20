JENSEN BEACH — Football season in Highlands County ended in an unfortunately dramatic fashion.
The Sebring Blue Streaks (8-3) lost 26-23 in overtime against Jensen Beach Falcons Friday night. It’s the Blue Streaks’ second playoff loss to the Falcons in three seasons. Both losses are by a combined six points.
A 10-yard run by Dennis Palmer Jr. on Jensen Beach’s first play on offense in overtime sealed the win for the Falcons and ended the Blue Streaks’ season in the Class 3S Regional Semifinals.
According to head coach LaVaar Scott, Sebring spent much of its time trying to make up for a disastrous first quarter.
“We just couldn’t recover from what we did in the first quarter,” he said. “That was just not Sebring football at all. Special teams, offense, defense…that wasn’t us. And once we got past that, we played a lot better. We can’t dig ourselves a hole like that on the road.”
The defense forced the Falcons to punt on their opening drive of the game. But the Blue Streaks couldn’t muster much offense either on their first series. And it would get harder to do so because running back Travis Kerney went down with an injury on their second play.
Scott said it hurt losing their lead back so early in the game. Already down Fred Hankerson for most of the season, Sebring found itself without a downhill bruiser at the tailback spot. He tried to make it work a few times but he just couldn’t. Wilney Francois and others would have to shoulder the load and the offense would have to adjust.
To add insult to injury, a sack-fumble of quarterback Len Grant on third down – which the Falcons recovered – gave Jenson Beach first-and-goal with a handful of yards to go. After a pair of unsuccessful runs, a touchdown pass got the Falcons on the board. Jensen Beach held a 6-0 lead following a blocked extra point.
It didn’t get much better for the Blue Streaks on their next drive. A second down holding call set them back. And after two straight incompletions they were punting again. Only the problems continued as a high snap resulted in Jean Carlos Sanchez not being able to get the kick off.
He fell on the ball at the 1-yard line. The Falcons owned prime real estate to go up two scores and they did just that as Palmer found the end zone. Jensen Beach was up 13-0.
But back came the Blue Streaks and Francois showed Sebring still had plenty of playmakers on offense.
He took a second down handoff to the left near the Jensen Beach 40-yard line. No running room was there. He reversed field and found plenty of space as he dashed through the middle of the field to the end zone. The lead was cut to 13-7.
However, the nightmare of the first quarter got worse. After a quick defensive stop, the Blue Streaks were forced into a three-and-out. On came the punt unit.
It was a good kick from Sanchez, the ball bounced at the 20 and Falcon returner Dylan Fatovich scooped it at his own 14.
He looked to take the inside lane but bounced it back outside to the sideline. The junior sped around the left edge and galloped down the field, beating every tacklers’ angle as his convoy opened the starting gate for a touchdown. The Falcons regained their two-score lead 20-7 with 7.2 seconds left in the first.
Another unsuccessful Blue Streak mercifully ended the first 12 minutes. But Jensen Beach was threatening to make it three scores after a big gainer set up first-and-goal later on. The defense stood on its head with a turnover on downs at the 3 yard-line for the offense.
Then the Blue Streaks turned it on. Big plays galore.
First a first down catch down the sideline by Francois got them to the 30. Then, following a few rushes, Francois caught an underneath route and survived a vicious hit to get the ball into Sebring territory.
Three plays later they took a deep shot to who else? Francois. The senior beat his man off the line, threw his hand up to signal Grant who connected with him on a go route for a score. It was 20-14.
Then a Josiah Taylor interception set them up to get in the end zone again with 20 seconds left before the half. And Grant wasn’t done dropping dimes.
He flushed out to his left to evade a rusher and flicked it down the field where Dyveon Collymore dove for the touchdown catch. The game was tied 20-20. Unfortunately, it would stay tied as Sanchez missed an extra point and both teams went into halftime knotted up.
They stayed tied for the entirety of the second half. The Blue Streaks couldn’t muster much on offense while the Sebring defense put on an incredibly impressive display keeping the Falcons out of the end zone. They did have a point blank field goal at one point but Jensen Beach’s kicker hooked it wide left.
Sebring’s Sebastian Reeves took over for the final few drives due to an injury to Grant – including the last of the second half. He hit Jamaree Welch on a screen to get his team to the 40. Two plays later, there was a chance for a go-ahead touchdown with Francois in a whole other county from the nearest defensive back but the ball fell inches from the outstretched arm of Francois.
After a third down incompletion, Sebring tried for a game-winning field goal by Sanchez with the ball at the Falcon 40-yard line. But no miracle would happen as he missed and Jensen Beach took a knee to send it to overtime.
Thus it would be four plays from the 10 for both teams. Sebring took the ball first. After minimal yardage on the first two plays, a defensive pass interference call moved the Blue Streaks closer. They brought Kerney back out to see if he had one last burst on his injured ankle. But he couldn’t make it in the end zone. So, they settled for a field goal.
Then Palmer did what he did on the Falcon offense’s first play of overtime. A painful result after the Sebring defense kept Jensen Beach off the board for three straight quarters, battling out of every difficult situation they were in.
“(It’s) really hard because the defense played their behinds off,” Scott said about losing in that fashion.
Scott said he’ll get back and begin searching for the reason why 2022 wasn’t the year for the Blue Streaks. For this game specifically, the team’s early mistakes and penalties just made it tougher on themselves throughout the contest.
However, a driving force as to why this could’ve been the year had so much success to do with his players’ motivation.
“Last year after we lost to Merritt Island, them kids took about three weeks off,” he said. “From then on they worked their tails off and gave great effort to be in this position. Just the commitment to the program; that’s all I could tell them is that I love them.”