SEBRING – In a battle of two flag football teams in search of their first win of the season, the Sebring Blue Streaks fell short in their goal in a 26-0 loss to the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs on Friday night at Fireman’s Field. Sebring’s record fell to 0-4 on the season.
After a scoreless first quarter, Lakewood Ranch gained favorable field possession midway through the second quarter at the Sebring 38 yard line.
A twenty yard pass from Haylie Vela to Sinaya Glover gave the Mustangs first and goal at the Sebring 18 yard line. Vela and Glover connected on the next play on a swing pass to the right to the Sebring 4, in which the Blue Streaks were called for a take down infraction which gave the Mustangs first and goal at the two yard line.
The Mustangs scored on the next play, a two yard run by Nadiya Simpson and with the one point conversion took a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the half.
The Mustangs increased their lead to 13-0 with 1:37 left in the first half when Lakewood Ranch’s Shivanie Ghansiam jumped in front of a Sebring receiver to intercept Sebring’s Tehya Fulcher’s pass attempt and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.
The Mustangs added one more score before the half. Glover, who was stopped short of the end zone earlier in the quarter would score as time expired in the first half. At the Sebring 35, Glover caught a screen pass to the right side, Glover pushed up field and cut to the middle at the 20 then angled to the left of the end zone for the touchdown as the clock reached zero to put the Mustang’s up 19-0 and the half.
The two teams went scoreless in the third before the Mustangs capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter, sparked by Barry Sander like moves by Glover.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were on the Sebring 38 when Vela threw a pass to Glover to the left side. Heading straight towards to Sebring defenders, Glover stopped from full stride, spun to her right to avoid the defenders and ran to the right side of the field for a 20 yard pickup.
Glover also caught the next pass to get the ball to the two, using a similar spin move to the left. Vela scored on the next play on a quarterback run to the left for a two yard touchdown to make the final score 26-0.
The Blue Streaks play two games next week, both on the road. On Tuesday they play Liberty Chargers and Thursday play the Okeechobee Brahmans.