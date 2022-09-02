SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks could not send its first home crowd of the season home happy.
Sebring High School volleyball lost three sets to two (25-21, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8) to Okeechobee (4-1) in its home debut. The Blue Streaks are now 0-2 to start the season.
Sebring led within the first five points of the first set. But an extended service run later on gave the Brahmans an 11-4 advantage. Allison Pate broke the run with a kill then picked up two more to counter a pair of points from a Brahman block and ace.
That brought Pate herself to the service line. The Blue Streaks rattled off five straight points to complete a 6-0 run. Sebring kept up the momentum and with some kills thrown in from Lacey Brod and Jordyn Wickham, won the first set.
But the Brahmans threw a haymaker in response. Up 17-15, they claimed the second set on an 8-0 service run that featured several aces. Okeechobee wouldn’t stop there as it took Set 3 thanks to two different small runs to keep the Blue Streaks at arm’s length.
Sebring showed great resolve in the fourth set. The Blue Streaks started out with two separate four-point swings to build an 8-3 lead. The Brahmans pulled within a few points later on before a bevy of errors from Okeechobee with Wickham at the line pushed Sebring’s advantage to 17-9. More errors plus a Brod kill put the Blue Streaks over the top to force a fifth set.
However, the momentum from the fourth set couldn’t carry over to the fifth. While Brod did start it well with an ace, the Brahmans responded with six straight points to get more than a third of the way to 15. Sebring narrowed the gap a little later on thanks to an Erin Rogers kill to make it 11-6 but a mini run had the Brahmans one point from victory. Despite a kill and block from Brod, the Brahmans finished the job to take the set and the match.
Despite the loss, Sebring Head Coach Chrissy Cecil said she thinks her team is starting to put it together. Sebring is still adjusting to a new offense and some new pieces in place but Cecil’s seen improvement.
And one thing they’ll need to improve on in order to close out matches is in serve receive. The Blue Streaks committed seven reception errors Tuesday, according to Sebring stats, as the Brahmans benefited from several runs at the service line. Cecil said after the match the Blue Streaks need to work on their passing.
The Blue Streaks were on the road Thursday for a match against Labelle. Results for that were unavailable at press time. Sebring will go a week between matches before hosting Lake Placid on Sept. 8