SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks dropped a close game Friday night against the Jones Tigers that was highlighted by cold temperatures, great defense and a fight in the fourth quarter. Sebring came up short Friday night 7-0 to Jones in what was the Blue Streaks third loss by one score or fewer this season.
“That team is ranked a lot higher than us and we’re supposed to get blown out and we didn’t,” said Sebring Coach Gary Demarest.
Sebring’s defense shined throughout the night as it kept a Jones team averaging close to 30 points a game, including wins of 40-0 and 60-0, to just seven. The Blue Streak defense forced several turnovers on downs and an interception by Alexandra Payne. Katherine Bubb put in effort harassing the Tiger’s quarterback with her pass rush the entire night.
“The defense is coming along,” Demarest said. “We’re young again and we’re getting a lot of picks and the defense has been playing good defense (and) has been keeping us in a lot of games.”
Their only defensive lapse of the game came in the third quarter. A thirty-yard touchdown pass by Jones gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead and a hand-off for a one-point conversion capped off the drive giving Jones its 7-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks couldn’t do much to get on the scoreboard offensively. Several drives stalled out after modest gains, never got off the ground to begin with or ended in turnovers.
The reason for the offensive woes? Demarest believes youth. For example, Streaks quarterback Ashby Edgemon is only a freshman. In fact, there are 11 underclassmen on Demarest’s squad of 16.
Demarest mentioned the offense’s inability to hold on to the football. Whether it was dropping snaps in critical moments to lose yardage or dropped passes on first down, those mistakes stymied the Blue Streak offensive attack.
“We can draw it up but I can’t catch it for them,” Demarest said.
Things then turned ugly in the fourth quarter.
After a stop by the Blue Streak defense, a Jones player initiated a fight with Blue Streak players.
The player came back on a route to catch a pass and went down as she tried to round her respective defender and went down. She then got up, got in the face of a Blue Streak defender and threw a punch. That’s when chaos ensued.
Both teams seemed to pile up with each other and multiple players needed several individuals to separate them from the altercation.
Demarest is concerned for his players who fought back in the skirmish. He knows it’s almost impossible to walk away when someone takes a swing but just fighting back could lead to consequences.
Play continued after some time and a coaches’ meeting with the referees.
The Streaks started their final series poised to tie the game. Several run plays on the legs of Annjalee Johnson got the Streaks to midfield. But miscommunication and four straight incompletions ended any hopes of a comeback.
Demarest knows how young his players, his program and he himself as a coach are. Things like this take time and he’s seen some good things out of his team.
“Some of these teams have been playing since 2006,” he said. “We’re six years old here, our team right here. I’m growing as a coach and they’re growing as a team.”