SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls soccer team (8-6-1), playing for the first time in nearly two weeks, fell to the Hardee Wildcats (13-3-2) 1-0 at Fireman’s Field on Monday night.
“We are getting there,” said Sebring Coach Thomas Lackey. “We looked really good in December, then we went into Christmas break, then school finals, then we played two days and then got ten days of quarantine, so basically this is our third game back since December 17, so now we are just trying to get back into it.”
The rust showed a little, coupled with Hardee being a quality team, Hardee controlled the ball and momentum for the majority of the first half, taking multiple shots on goal.
Hardee’s Ashley Tharp had a 40 yard break up the middle at 12 minutes into the match taking the shot from 10 yards out. Sebring goalkeeper Angie Oliveros deflected the shot attempt that sailed over the goal. Sebring was able to successfully clear the ball out on the ensuing Hardee corner kick.
Five minutes later, Tharp again broke up the middle for the Wildcats and once again took the shot about 10 yards out only for Oliveros deflect the ball over the net as she did previously to keep the game a scoreless tie.
Twenty-three minutes into the first half, Tharp has her third attempt to score from 15 yards on the right side blocked and at the 36 minute mark, the Wildcats missed on an 18 yard free kick by Abigail Rast that sailed high and right as the two teams went into the half still scoreless.
Sebring came out the second half with a renewed vigor as four minutes in Lexey Payne was unable to convert back-to-back shot attempts, the first blocked by the Hardee goalkeeper and off the rebound her second shot hit off the right goal post.
Nine minutes into the second, Leilani McMillan had two shot opportunities from within ten yards, both blocked by Hardee as the game remained scoreless.
Hardee finally broke the scoreless tie as Tharp received a cross pass from the right side and rolled the ball past the Sebring goalkeeper from 5 yards out to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Hardee held on to their one point advantage to win the game 1-0.
“The goal of this tournament s to get some matches in before we play next week in Districts,” added Lackey. “What we are hoping is that we can get back to where we were in December. If we can get that rhythm back, we will be good.”
Lackey did point out that one of the bright spots is their goalkeeper Angie Oliveros.
“She has done a great job, I just wish she was not a senior. She is an incredible softball player and she is turning out to be a really good goalie, last year she led State in goals saved, she has great hands.”
The Blue Streaks will play Lake Placid on Thursday and Clewiston on Friday, both games at home on Fireman’s Field with 8 p.m. start times.