SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks saw their four-game winning streak snapped last Friday night. The Blue Streaks fell to the Okeechobee Brahmans 63-28 for their first loss since Nov. 30. Sebring stands at 6-3 on the season and 2-3 at home with the loss at the season’s halfway point.
A big struggle for the Blue Streaks came on the offensive end. Sebring committed a total of 28 turnovers against the Brahmans. Whether they were ill-advised passes, poorly placed dishes or just simply thrown-up lobs, these turnovers hampered the Sebring offense and prevented the Blue Streaks from getting in a rhythm.
“It should be basic passes,” Sebring Coach Jackie Smith said. “That’s what we practice. They didn’t come out and do what they practiced.”
Smith said her team did start out sluggish as the Brahmans opened up the first quarter with a 7-0 run. McKaeyla Hood got the Blue Streaks on the board with a three-pointer but the first frame ended with the Brahmans leading 20-8.
However, Sebring did tighten up in the second quarter playing to a 12-8 Okeechobee advantage and Sebring facing a 32-16 halftime deficit.
Smith felt like her team played a little better on offense in terms of setting screens and coming to the ball to prevent turnovers. That alleviated some pressure from the Okeechobee defense but the offense still struggled in the half court.
She was emphatic that the team needed to run the designed offense instead of opting for something else.
Despite the 63 points allowed, the Sebring defense gave its offense plenty of chances to go on a run and get back in the game or within striking distance.
“(The) defense always plays pretty good,” Smith said. “I can pull people off and we typically play good defense.”
Hood was the team’s leading scorer with 13 points, albeit on 4-for-21 shooting with 4-for-5 from the free throw line. She also finished with seven rebounds, including four offensive boards. Keely Jones led the Blue Streaks in rebounds with nine total.
“McKaeyla did a good job,” Smith said. “McKaeyla is an aggressive player. I love the attitude (she has).”
Sebring’s next game comes at home as they face the 7-1 Avon Park Red Devils on Tuesday night with results unavailable at press time. Jeremy Wortinger’s squad enters the matchup after having its seven-game winning streak to start the year ended by Lakeland.