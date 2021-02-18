SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Tennis squad fell short in their matchup against the Lake Wales Highlanders on Tuesday night in Sebring. Lakes Wales posted wins in four of the five singles matches and the two teams split the two double matches.
“We will be good,” said Sebring Coach Thomas Lackey. “It is a long season and this is just our second match. We play Lakeland Christian on Thursday, so we will have two good matches in a row, then a bit of a dry spell that will give us time to figure out where we need to get going.”
“Right now we are just playing,” continued Lackey. “Last year our No. 1 played between one and four, our two this year played five last year and everyone else is moving up since everyone in the three, four and five did not play a match last year.”
In No. 1 singles, Lake Wales Sam Reeder toppled Sebring’s Trace Lackey in straight sets; 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles, Sebring’s Vinay Krishnadas slipped past Lake Wales’ Christian Larson in straight sets. Krishnadas won the first set 7-6, winning the tie breaker 7-3 and the second set by a 6-2 score.
During No. 3 singles, Lake Wales’ Drew Rozen posted straight set wins over Sebring’s Johnny Rogers; 6-2 and 6-0.
No. 4 singles pitted Sebring’s Elijah De La Nuez against Lake Wales’ David Fuentes. The two split the first two sets with Fuentes winning the first set 6-2 and De La Nuez winning the second 6-2. Fuentes won the match in a third set breaker to ten points by a score of 10-5.
The No. 5 singles matchup also went into a tie breaker in the second set which resulted in a tie breaker third set. Sebring’s Kartic Ananthan beat Lake Wale’s Carter Levassuer in the first set 6-3.
Behind in the second 5-4, Ananthan won the next two games to take a 6-5 lead. Lake Wale’s Levassuer won the next game to tie the set at 6 and force a tie breaker, which he rallied from 4-2 down to win 7-5 to win the second set.
Levassuer was able to carry the momentum to the ten point third set tie breaker, outlasting Sebring’s Ananthan 10-6 to win the match.
In the doubles No. 1 match, Sebring’s Lackey and Krishnadas teamed up to beat Lake Wales’ Reeder and Rozer by a score of 8-2.
Lake Wales won the double No. 2 match with Larson and Fuentes beating Sebring’s Rogers and De La Nuez 8-1.
Sebring plays again at home on March 25 against Lemon Bay.