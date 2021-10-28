SEBRING – The dreams of a Class 4A Regional Championship for the Sebring Blue Streaks volleyball team (17-5) were dashed on Tuesday night after losing to the Tarpon Springs Spongers (19-3) in four sets; 24-26, 21-25, 25-19 and 17-25.
“I have been trying to tell the girls all season that they can do this and about half way through when we beat some 6A and 7A teams, they started to believe it,” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil.
Having not lost a match at home all season to include both matches they played in the post season, the Blue Streaks started off well and looked determined to keep that streak alive as points by Allison Pate, Ashley Bible and Lacey Brod propelled Sebring to a 12-8 lead.
The Spongers refused to allow Sebring to build a lead any larger as they nibbled away at the gap and eventually surpassed Sebring at 18-17.
Sebring kept the Spongers close, not giving up a lead larger than two points and tied the game at 22 on an ace by Bible and again at 24 on two errors by Tarpon Springs. The Spongers scored the next two points on mishits by Sebring to win set 1, 26-24.
Tarpon Springs never trailed in the second game, though their lead never grew larger than five points, which they held three times at 15-10, 18-13, 20-15 and 24-19. Sebring was able to chop that lead back to three on several occasions, to include at 24-21 before losing the game winning point to Tarpon Springs via a mishit on a kill shot attempt to fall short in set 2, 25-21.
Set 3 showed a spark from Sebring that was not in the first two games as kill shots by Pate and blocks at the net by Scott had the Blue Streaks rolling to a ten point lead at 14-4. Pate and Bible continued to score and Sebring maintained a ten point edge at 19-9 as momentum started to turn around.
A five point run by the Spongers slashed the Blue Streak lead in half at five points, 19-14. Sebring got back on track and held off Tarpon Springs with a 25-19 win in set 3.
The momentum Tarpon Springs started to build in set 3 carried into set 4 as they took an early seven point 11-4 lead, later an eight point lead at 16-8 and eventually reached nine points at 21-12.
Sebring did not fold as they strung together four point to make the score 21-16, but were unable to reel the Spongers in any closer as they scored four of the next five points to include a kill shot by Gabrielle Spankus to make the score 24-17 before Sebring mishit the next serve to end the game at 25-17, giving Tarpon Springs the 3-1 win.
“I think we exceeded expectations,” added Cecil. “We only had two seniors, I am so proud of the girls, this entire season they have really stepped up.”
Though they lose Ashley Bible and Sydney Porter as seniors this year, the future is looking bright for the Blue Streaks.
“Going into next year we will have six current players that will be seniors,” said Cecil.