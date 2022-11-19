SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks lost their third non conference game against the Hardee Wildcats on Tuesday night at Firemen’s Field with a final score of 6-1.
“The first 17 to 20 minutes of the game looked like both teams were at war on the field,” said Sebring’s Coach James Ashley.
The Blue Streaks and the Wildcats continually moved the ball up and down the field battling for control, but unfortunately the Wildcats were the first to score. There were several attempts, made by Sebring to score yet regrettably Hardee’s keeper was “in the zone” and saved his team. Leaving the score at 4-0 going into halftime.
Even though the boys varsity soccer team could not make up for the loss of points, they did score with 5 minutes left in the game. Caleb Coulter made a stunning pass to Joshua Acosta who then scored and succeeded with getting his team on the board. This was Acosta’s, who is a sophomore, first soccer career goal at Sebring.
When asked after the game how he felt about scoring his first goal he stated he was excited and was ready to get some more.
Coulter, who is a senior this year, added he was excited for the season and ready to make this last year his best.
Coach Ashley spoke to his team after the game and was not only educational but inspirational to his players. In speaking with the coach he said, “We are going to watch film, fitness up, play like we did in the first 17 minutes, we will overcome.”
The Blue Streaks left the field feeling confident that they will succeed in their next game.
Sebring traveled to Liberty to take on the Charger on Friday with results unavailable as of press time.