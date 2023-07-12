SEBRING – The Sebring T-Ball All-Star team’s season came to an end on Sunday with a 30-15 loss to Brooksville in the second round elimination game of Florida State T-Ball tournament being held in Sebring at Max Long Fields.
Brooksville took a 4-0 top of the first inning lead that was highlighted by a two-run triple by James Futrelle. Sebring answered in the bottom of the first with a two run double by Tucker Gilliard and a run producing single by Jaylen Pierre to close the gap to one with Sebring trailing 4-3 after the first inning.
Brooksville lit up the base pads in the top of the second to score seven runs highlighted by a homer, a pair of doubles and a triple to take an 11-3 lead.
Sebring started the bottom of the second inning strong with the first four batters; Hunter Potts, Colton Cullifer, Marco Delgado and Seth Pelham reaching with the first three scoring before Brooksville got three straight outs to end Sebring’s threat with Brooksville leading 11-6 after two innings.
Sebring held Brooksville to four in the top of the third to stay within ten 15-6, but only managed to score two in the bottom of the third, one run on a double by Gilliard and one on a single by Devaughn Dewberry to make the score 15-8 after three innings.
Three doubles and a triple led to Brooksville scoring six runs in the top of the fourth as Brooksville lead swelled to 13, 21-8.
Sebring answered strong with their best offensive inning of the tournament with a seven run outburst with Delgado hitting a triple to keep a glimmer of hope for Sebring as they trailed 21-15 after four innings.
Brooksville quickly replied as all ten batters got hits and nine scored to make the score 30-15 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Needing six runs to at least force a sixth inning, Sebring followed their best offensive innings to one of their worst as they went down in order to end the game after five innings with Brooksville winning 30-15.
For Sebring, it was a season ender and Brooksville moves forward in the elimination bracket.