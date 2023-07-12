SEBRING – The Sebring T-Ball All-Star team’s season came to an end on Sunday with a 30-15 loss to Brooksville in the second round elimination game of Florida State T-Ball tournament being held in Sebring at Max Long Fields.

Brooksville took a 4-0 top of the first inning lead that was highlighted by a two-run triple by James Futrelle. Sebring answered in the bottom of the first with a two run double by Tucker Gilliard and a run producing single by Jaylen Pierre to close the gap to one with Sebring trailing 4-3 after the first inning.

