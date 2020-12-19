SEBRING – Perfection. The Lady Sebring Blue Streaks went 10-0 at Sebring Middle School and completed the impeccable season. Sebring defeated the Avon Park Red Devils in the final game of the season on Thursday night with a final score of 33-29 in overtime.
The flawless team is made up of Kat Gonzalez, Rylee Spencer, Liberty Phillips, Rebekah Howard, Dylan Samuels, Marianah Sanders, Shantavia Wilson, Adrianna Maldonado, Mela Freeland and Heaven Brown with managers Ashlyn Radonski and Molly Jane Zwayer. The team is under the direction of head coach Stephanie Bova and assistant coaches Amanda Mercer and Jon Spencer.
“I have a really hard-working group of girls,” said Coach Stephanie Bova. “The chemistry is probably the best thing about them. They all get along really well. Our team motto is ‘one team, one body, one Streak’ and they embody that. I have half seventh graders and half eighth graders and they just play so well together. They have such a fight in them and never give up, they give it their all in practice and in games they are always working hard. They never settle and I appreciate that more than anything.”
The Red Devils improved greatly throughout the season but the Blue Streaks held on to complete their perfect season.
“We played Avon Park at the start of the season and beat them pretty easily by 15 points,” explained Bova. “Every team improves every time you play them. When we played them in our last game of the season we actually started down 20-8 in the first quarter and the girls fought. They pushed through, made some adjustments, pressed the ball and ended up going into overtime. In overtime we went in with a mindset of ‘keep fighting’ and we pulled it out in the end. The final score was 33-29.”
There were a few standouts on the Blue Streaks’ team.
“We had a young lady get injured earlier this week but Shantavia Wilson stepped up,” Bova said. “She played the entire game, was in a new position, really played hard and got a couple of steals. Our two captains, Adrianna Maldonado and Liberty Phillips, started last year and the growth from last year to this year has been incredible. They pulled the team together and I think each of them had 10 or more points in our victory. I am sad that they will be moving on to the next level but they definitely left their imprint on Sebring Middle School. Six players will be moving on. I’m losing a lot but I have a great group returning next year.”
The coaching staff is extremely proud of the young ladies.
“I have not been more proud of any team I’ve coached than right now,” added Bova. “It is a great group of girls. This is my sixth year coaching and every year it gets better. These young ladies never gave up. Throughout the season when we would have a rough game, they would build each other up and keep fighting through each game. They worked hard, hustled, listened and they are just great coach-able kids. I couldn’t ask for a better group of young ladies to coach.”
A perfect season was not the initial goal for Sebring.
“I never focus on winning or losing but I tell them ‘winning is awesome but if we lose and at the end of the game you gave me 100% I would be okay with it,’” said Bova. “My goal as a coach is to make them a better person and player by the end of the season to get ready for the next level. Winning is just a plus. After the first couple of games we realized we had a chance to do something special. They were determined and wanted to be undefeated. It hasn’t happened on the girls side in a long time. Once they had that mindset and goal in mind there was no deterring them from that.”