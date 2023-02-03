SEBRING — After a big-time home win, the Blue Streaks saw heartbreak on the road.
Sebring girls basketball (10-7) rolled through the Class 5A-District 10 quarterfinals with a 69-35 win over Boca Ciega (5-10) Tuesday night. However, a furious second half run from St. Petersburg High School (16-6) bounced the Blue Streaks in the semifinals Wednesday.
“They played together,” Coach Jackie Smith said on Tuesday about her team’s win. “As usual, when they play together and we play at home we usually win.”
The Blue Streaks owned a double digit lead through the first quarter alone by a 16-4 margin. Adrianna Maldonado led all scorers with seven points including a three-point make.
“Adrianna when she’s hot, she’s hot,” Smith said about the sophomore’s 20 points. “She starts with little jumpers. But then guess what? She brings it on out and ‘Bam!’”
But, after a few fruitless possessions on Maldonado shots, Shamari Jones rainbowed a deep triple. Sebring had an 8-2 lead with 5:25 left in the quarter.
A Keely Jones putback and a runner from Maldonado pushed an 8-4 lead to 12-4. Almost a 1.5 minutes later, Shamari grabbed a defensive rebound and heaved down to Gileanys Martinez for a lay-in and a 14-4 lead. A Ratoia Robinson make with 33.1 left was the final basket of the first quarter.
Despite the fireworks, the Blue Streaks at times struggled to maintain possession after their defense forced a turnover or missed shot. Outlet passes gone too far or travels on fastbreaks. Smith chalked it up to just not having the right timing. And those breakaways were key because the Blue Streaks felt they had the stamina advantage.
Smith said from the outset they could tell the Pirates were tired. The guards would keep trying to push the pace but didn’t have many coming with them down the floor.
Boca Ciega played Sebring to a closer score in the second but the Blue Streaks came out ahead 13-9 for a 29-13 lead at halftime. Their defense was the key to that advantage.
The message was “deny, deny deny.”
“I knew they had the two guards…they run everything in the game and they can shoot and they can drive,” Smith said. “I told them ‘We’ve got to stop their offense.’”
She knew the Blue Streaks would get Boca Ciega’s best shot in the third quarter so they made sure to stay aggressive on defense. And that was what helped them pull away by a huge margin in the fourth quarter.
They out-scored Boca Ciega 9-4 to start thanks to a pair of fastbreak makes from Martinez, a lay-up from Shamari plus a free throw and putback from Maldonado. A lay-up from Lynaya Rumberger and a three-point play for Martinez made it a 14-4 run. From there the Blue Streaks coasted to the win.
Next up for them would be a tough team in the No. 1 seed St. Petersburg Green Devils. Smith understood how dangerous that team can be recalling a time where the Blue Streaks lost a halftime lead in a defeat years back.
Unfortunately, history would repeat itself. Sebring couldn’t maintain its 24-16 halftime lead as a huge run in the third quarter gave the Green Devils the advantage. They’d ride that all the way to victory.
One contributing factor was likely the absence of Shamari Jones at the guard position. The team’s main ball handler went down late in the first half with a leg injury. After being helped off the court, she remained on the sidelines for the rest of the contest. That kept a main source of scoring, defense and experience off the court for Sebring.
Now the Blue Streaks will be waiting to see if they still get a chance to keep playing. They can still advance to the regional/state bracket with an at-large bid if they are one of the region’s top four non-district winners in the FHSAA’s final rankings. As of the organization’s most recent rankings on Jan. 23, the Blue Streaks were the No. 7 team in Region 3 of Class 5A.