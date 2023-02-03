SEBRING — After a big-time home win, the Blue Streaks saw heartbreak on the road.

Sebring girls basketball (10-7) rolled through the Class 5A-District 10 quarterfinals with a 69-35 win over Boca Ciega (5-10) Tuesday night. However, a furious second half run from St. Petersburg High School (16-6) bounced the Blue Streaks in the semifinals Wednesday.

