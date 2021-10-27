SEBRING — Last week the Sebring Middle School (SMS) football team finished off a perfect season with a blowout win over Hardee. The Blue Streaks won the Heartl Conference this year the 44-8 victory completed a perfect season for them, 6-0.
Coach Cliff Howell, in his second stint at SMS, started as head coach in 2020 with a man who he calls his “brother” on his staff. After going 3-1 in 2020 that brother had to bow out due to a promotion at his job. Thus, it led Howell to kind of scramble to assemble a staff for the 2021 season.
So, he reached out to a friend with whom he used to coach youth football in John Bishop. Thing was he lived up near Kissimmee, but Bishop had an idea.
“He goes ‘I’m a substitute teacher I can start subbing again. I don’t mind because I’ll drive down there, sub then when I get out of school, I’ll just help you coach,’” Howell recalled.
Bishop made the drive almost every day from Polk County to work until the evening drive back since they started in February. Howell also added former Sebring High School player Jordan Rose elder at Grace Bible Church Charles Henn.
After that people came out of the woodwork to help. That allowed Howell to fill out a suitable staff. He was particularly picky about that he never sought people out.
“I never just pick coaches just for the sake of having coaches,” he said. “I always try to reach out to the guys that I think will be good mentors good leaders.”
As his team went through off season workouts, he could tell those coaches might have something special on their hs. They did a lot to prepare the young men for the season with conditioning really hammering in the team terminology for offense defense. They began putting the pieces together for a fantastic fall.
“The hard work that these guys put in was incredible at such a young age,” said Howell, who also made sure to shout out the parents who brought their children out for workouts every day from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Usually in middle school, teams have up years followed by down ones due to an abundance of youth. Sebring’s roster was no different with a plethora of seventh graders. if you can keep an even keel, a team can be competitive. The Streaks didn’t just compete, they competed at a high level.
One way they kept the players motivated working hard during the fall was by giving out helmet stickers similar to what college football teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes do. If a player did something good on or off the field, they got a white sticker with a blue lightning bolt put on their helmet.
the team doesn’t really give out MVP in awards but one player Howell did speak on was running back Allan Paul. Howell called the eighth grader the heart soul of the team couldn’t say enough good things about him. He called Paul was one of the funniest most coachable players. He’s also a great student too according to Howell.
“He’s a dream to coach he’s a phenomenal athlete,” Howell said.
A favorite memory of Howell’s from the season was his team’s clash with an undefeated unscored upon Lake Placid team. With the usual competitive jawing from the cross-county rivals, it shaped up to be a great game.
The Blue Streaks went down to Lake Placid thrashed the Green Dragons 30-0.
Howell said there were years where Sebring didn’t come out on top in that matchup but said it was “in the stars” for them in 2021.
Howell’s favorite thing about his team was the camaraderie the players shared. One ritual is shouting “Family” to break it down to end practice. Howell always made sure his players understood it wasn’t just a slogan, he wanted it to resonate with them. The team took time during off season workouts to learn get to know each other.
“I think the closeness of this team, the chemistry, was something special,” Howell said. “ many times, in those championship teams that win, that is always a common denominator.”
He even had former players send in videos like Kasey Hawthorne, a sophomore wide receiver at Howard University, former SMS lineman Alex Reyes (who played on the Streaks undefeated team in 2015 under y Judah) to congratulate them pass on words of wisdom. Watching those videos at their final film session last week had Howell tear up.
It’s not about winning football games for Howell either. It’s about getting his players ready to move on to high school both on off the football field.
“Ultimately, our No. 1 goal is to get them ready for high school,” Howell said. “ if we win games along the way that’s an added bonus.”