SEBRING — On a rainy night at Firemen’s Field, regular season football returned to Highlands County.
The Sebring High School football team (1-0) defeated IMG Academy White (0-1) 15-5 Thursday night. A stout defense and just enough plays on offense helped Sebring end up on top in a hard-hitting ball game.
“I’m glad we just saw improvement from last week (against Palmetto Ridge),” Sebring’s Coach LaVaar Scott said. “We still got a ways to go.”
Scott’s squad got on the board early after the defense forced a quick three-and-out on the Ascenders’ opening drive. A poor punt had the Blue Streaks set up on the IMG White 31 yard line.
However, quarterback Sebastian Reeves and the offense couldn’t take advantage of the good field position as they failed to convert on a third-and-short inside the 25. They settled for a Jean Carlos Sanchez field goal and a 3-0 lead.
A tackle for loss on fourth down from senior defensive end Tyler Blevins gave Sebring a big-time stop to get the ball back. But another stalled drive forced the Blue Streaks to kick again. This time Sanchez’s kick popped up high in the air and went wide left.
The Ascenders eventually tied up the game on a field goal of their own after Sebring lost a fumble in its own territory.
Fans finally saw something flashy – that wasn’t lightning off in the distance – around the end of the first half.
Punting from their own endzone, the Ascenders had a botched snap which forced punter Quinn Stanley to flush out and avoid the safety. Sebring downed him at the 15 yard line.
With a little over 6 seconds to go in the first half, the Blue Streaks had time for one more play. Lined up in the shotgun flanked by Fred Hankerson, Reeves took the snap and lofted a pass to the endzone where Dyveon Collymore was playing against one-on-one coverage.
Collymore turned around, stepped in front of a falling IMG White defensive back and hauled in the pass for his and Sebring’s first touchdown of the regular season. The Blue Streaks entered halftime up 9-3.
Scott said he knew they wanted to try to get Collymore the ball in that situation. Having those timeouts to use during the Ascenders’ drive helped give them enough time to do it. He praised his junior wideout’s adjustment on that pass.
“We know he’s that type of player,” Scott said. “That’s why we threw it a couple times to him (during the game). He’s that guy.”
And Scott had to call on one of his other receivers in the second half, but for a different responsibility. Junior receiver and backup quarterback Jamaree Welch took hold of the offense for most of the second half after Reeves went down with an injury.
After the Ascenders narrowed the gap on a safety late in the third, Welch led Sebring on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Streaks worked down to the IMG White 30. Welch took an option keeper, pulled himself out of an arm tackle five yards later and scampered to the 15 before being thrown out of bounds.
An ensuing penalty on that tackle set the Blue Streaks up inside the 10. Kerney took a handoff out of an offset alignment in the backfield on the next play. He cut around the edge set by right tackle Brock Riley and rushed into the endzone for six. A mishandled snap prevented a successful extra point but Sebring had the lead 15-5.
The defense, as it had all night, shut down the IMG White attack and Sebring bled the clock out to end its first regular season game of 2022 victorious.
Scott praised his defense’s performance noting how that unit stood up for them on Thursday. They held the Ascenders to several field goal attempts and blocked one in the third quarter. One of the players who showed out was Blevins who recorded multiple tackles for loss and even a pass breakup in the endzone.
“He played phenomenal,” Scott said.
Jalen Knighten also made a key play for Sebring. He recorded his and the team’s first interception of the year to cut an IMG White drive short. As Scott said, they’re a defensive driven team and will continue to be.
However, there are kinks that need to be worked out on the other side of the ball. Sebring suffered from multiple fumbles and stalled-out drives. Scott said they’ll be tackling ball security in the coming week. But more importantly, the team just needs to get a consistent offensive lineup out on the field.
The Blue Streaks have been “playing musical bodies” in that aspect. Getting continuity and consistency there will help them.
Sebring will use the extra day to rest up and get healthy. The Blue Streaks are on the road next Friday to take on the Clewiston Tigers.