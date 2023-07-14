SEBRING — The winning ways continue for one of the hometown teams.
Sebring Ozone All-Stars won 10-3 over Port St. Joe in a winner’s bracket matchup Monday afternoon. The Blue Streaks took an early lead and pulled away late as they moved to 2-0 in the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division I State Tournament.
Rylee Blanton started on the mound for Sebring and allowed no runs in 2.2 innings of work as the Blue Steaks took a 3-0 lead in the first two frames. He was relieved by Eliel Feliciano who grabbed a swinging strikeout in his only out of the third.
In the bottom of the inning, Hagen McRoy drove in Jayden Malcolm with a single to make it a 4-0 advantage. A passed ball against Malcolm scored a leadoff walk from third base in the fourth inning but Feliciano ended the top of that frame with a strikeout to keep it 4-1.
A rally from Sebring in the bottom of the inning got that run back plus some insurance as Feliciano scored on an error and a bunt from Bentlee Keefe allowed Justin Lozano to score for a 6-1 lead.
But Port St. Joe responded with a bunt base hit driving in a run and an error bringing in another against McRoy on the mound in the fifth. Sebring then gave itself its biggest lead of the day in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a two-RBI double from Hayden Bishop, an error at first base and an RBI single by Feliciano.
McRoy came back to finish off Port St. Joe, sitting down three batters in order to finish off the seven-run win.