SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks demolished the Frostproof Bulldogs on Thursday to conclude the Sebring Pre-Season Basketball Tournament 92-52.
“We are still working on defense,” said Sebring Head Coach Princeton Harris. “We are not to worried about offense, everything hinges on defense.”
Frostproof actually held a 13-12 lead late in the first quarter before Sebring went on a five point run to finish the quarter taking a quiet 17-13 lead that did not indicate that the game would get quickly out of hand.
That sign came early in the second quarter with Sebring leading 18-14. With a showcase two-handed slam dunk by Sebring’s Sylvester Lewis that brought an eruption from the stands, the momentum did not slowly shift into Sebring’s favor, it steamrolled Frostproof as Lewis scored nine straight points to put the Blue Streaks up 27-14.
Frostproof answered with four 3-pointers, but not enough to keep pace as Sebring took a 42-28 lead into the half.
The third quarter became a scoring bonanza for the Blue Streaks, Lewis scored ten points, six of those on slam dunks and KJ Turner drained three from beyond the arc at the right baseline as Sebring scored 31 points to take a 73-39 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Even with the fast clock initiated almost immediately in the fourth quarter, Sebring leading 75-39, the Blue Streaks still added 17 points more points to win the game 92-52.
Frostproof’s Jay Leonard scored a game high 30 points in the loss.
Sebring had four players reach double digits with Sylvester Lewis leading the way with 25. KJ Turner and Chaz Waltman both scored 11 and Zayden Wilkerson added 10 as part of eleven players for Sebring that scored at least two points.
Sebring starts the regular season on Monday at home against the Lake Placid Green Dragons starting at 7:30 p.m.