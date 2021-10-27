SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks recently hosted the Class 2A-District 5 Championship. Eight teams and their fans crowded around the Sebring pool to cheer on the swimmers and divers. The Blue Streaks finished in second overall in the girls division with 363 points while the boys came in third place with 326.
“We had a lot of personal records, anywhere from one second up to 40 seconds off their previous best times,” explained Sebring Coach Pat Caton. “The meet went quite well. Our team worked super hard to lower their times. We worked on starts and turns as well as some technique. I’m proud of each of them for what they have accomplished thus far.”
The top 16 teams and 24 individuals in each event advance to regionals and are determined after the three districts in each regional are completed their meet.
The Blue Streaks will be represented in 20 out of the 24 events at regionals.
Notable race results are the following:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Second Place 2:03.59; Meagan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Kyara Chambers. Team advances to regionals.
Madeline Swaine will advance to regionals in the girls 200 freestyle after placing third at districts with a time of 2:19.64.
In districts placing first was Kogelschatz (2:21.35), Andrews ( 2:42.07) claimed third and Leila Henry (2:46.26) in the Girls 200 Individual Medley. In the boys division Spencer Hucke (2:40.50) finished in second overall, Jordan Shaffer (2:41.77) and Wyatt Lundy (2:45.89). All six swimmers will compete at regionals.
Meagan Glisson finished in fourth place in the girls 50 freestyle with 27.29 and qualified for regionals.
In diving, Emma Rowe placed first with 394.95 and is seeded in first place for regionals. In the boys division Peyton Spencer will compete at regionals after scoring a 352.10 at districts.
Bridgette Harrington qualified for regionals in the girls 100 butterfly after clocking a 1:17.85 at districts. Wyatt Lundy placed fourth with 58.25 at districts and Jordan Shaffer finished with a time of 1:12.66 and both will advance to regionals.
In the 100 freestyle, Madeline Swaine (1:02.56) will compete in the girls division while Dylan Bond (58.25) will represent Sebring in the boys group.
Tanner Kelly placed fifth in the boys 500 freestyle at districts with a time of 6:31.72 and will advance to regionals.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Third Place 1:55.25; Kyara Chambers, Hannah Andrews, Bridgette Harrington and Medeline Swaine. Team will advance to regionals.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: Third Place 1:45.52; Gavin Palasigue, Spencer Hucke, Jordan Shaffer and Dylan Bond.
In the Girls 100 Backstroke, Sophia Kogelschatz placed second with 1:04.21 and Meagan Glisson came in fourth with 1:09.38. Both will advance to regionals. In the boys division Bertrand Cox placed third overall with 1:11.53 and will compete at regionals.
Hanna Andrews placed fourth in the Girls 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.75. Dylan Bond placed third in the boy division with 1:13.50. Both qualified for regionals.
Girls 400 Freestyle: First Place 4:03.10; Meagan Glisson, Kyara Chambers, Madeline Swaine and Sophia Kogelschatz. Team will advance to regionals.
Boys 400 Freestyle: Second Place 4:04.31; Wyatt Lundy, Gavin Palasigue, Jordan Shaffer and Bertrand Cox. Team will advance to regionals.
The Class 2A-Region 2 Championship will be held at Indian River State College on Friday, Oct. 29 starting at 9:30 a.m.