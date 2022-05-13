SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks (22-5) scraped by the Robinson High School Knights (15-11) in the Class 4A-Region 2 quarterfinal 2-1 Wednesday night. The Blue Streaks were anchored by a strong pitching performance and two key hits.
Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt spoke with his No. 1 seed team before the game about how they’re the big guy on top of the mountain. Nobody just gets dropped off there, it’s earned. And everyone is coming to knock them off. He knew Robinson was much better than their No. 8 seed designation.
“We earned the top of the mountain from fighting, from getting up there, from making that way during the offseason,” DeWitt said. “And every time that (Robinson) tried to get up on top of the mountain with them, we knocked them back down. So, that was the difference.”
Sebring got on the board in a big way right from the jump.
Center fielder Zach Doorlag sat fastball as he stood in the box, ready for the first delivery of the game from Knights starter Tyler Kirkner. And he got what he wished for.
The senior launched the first pitch he saw high into center field and over the wall for a home run. Doorlag’s second jack of the season gave his team a 1-0 lead.
“We were able to play ahead in the whole game,” DeWitt said about the importance of that leadoff dinger. “We didn’t have to try to come back. We didn’t have to try to fight back throughout the game and it helps you on the defensive side of things because it eliminates having to worry about anything.”
Sebring did have an opportunity to extend the lead after that as Beny Bikar Jr. singled and moved up to third on a pair of stolen bases. But Case McClelland struck out swinging and Reid Whitehouse grounded out to end the inning.
Runs were hard to come by for both squads. Sebring had opportunities to extend the lead multiple times but either made out on the basepaths or couldn’t find a hit. DeWitt credited Robinson’s Kirkner and reliever Nathan Jennewein who totaled eight strikeouts in six combined frames.
But the Blue Streaks had it going on the mound as well with sophomore Rhett Vaughn toeing the rubber.
The right-hander worked around a two-on-one-out scenario in the first then picked up two strikeouts and forced a line out after a leadoff double in the second.
Following a 1-2-3 third inning, he found himself in some trouble in the fourth. He hit the first batter. After a fly out and a fielder’s choice, a double made it runners on second and third.
But Vaughn forced a hapless fly out to right fielder Trey Rowe to end the threat.
Sebring added an insurance run in the fifth. Freddie Perez wore a pitch with two outs then moved over on a balk from Jennewein.
Following a Doorlag walk, Bikar brought home Perez’s courtesy runner Nate Arnan on a single to center. Doorlag tried to make it a two-run RBI knock but was thrown out at the plate.
Then the Knights got to Sebring in the sixth. Vaughn hit his third batter of the evening to start it. After a single, DeWitt gave him the hook and went to Cameron Kimbrell in relief. Vaughn went five–plus innings of one-run ball on five hits and three hit batters with five strikeouts.
“This is the first time he didn’t have that extra day of rest and he gutted it out (Wednesday) and gave us a great opportunity to be able to throw on Saturday everybody in relief,” DeWitt said about Vaughn’s night.
A single to the new left fielder in Vaughn promptly followed. With nothing to lose, the Knights sent their runner from second. However, Vaughn still had some in the arm and fired home to catch the runner out.
Despite the cheering that brought, the Blue Streaks were still in a precarious situation. It effectively acted as if Robinson bunted over two runners to get second and third with one out.
After getting up 1-2 on a batter, Kimbrell gave up a single that found a hole into left field. One run scored as the lead was just 2-1 with runners on the corners. But the defense came through again.
A ground ball to Bikar allowed the sophomore to grab an unassisted force out at second before firing over to George Sebring at first for the inning-ending double play.
Whether it was that double play, Vaughn’s throw home or Whitehouse’s inning-ending dive on a blooper or a nice pick from George Sebring at first base, the Sebring defense made several plays on top of the pitching performance throughout the game to preserve the lead.
But there was still one more inning to go and it wouldn’t be a smooth ride. Kimbrell started the seventh with a strikeout but a double laced into right-center put the tying run on second.
The Blue Streaks intentionally walked Robinson’s two-hole hitter Joe Whitaker and his .500 batting average to put the go-ahead run on.
He ended up stranded as Kimbrell forced a fly out to left and struck out the final batter looking. The Blue Streak righty pumped his fist and barked with excitement after the call. Vaughn (6-0) took the win while Kimbrell picked up the save.
Sebring faces the Hernando Leopards (19-8) on Saturday in the regional semifinal. The Leopards walked off Hardee with a three-run double to advance and present another difficult test.
They are led by 2024 University of Florida commit Niko Janssens and his .413 batting average and .567 on-base percentage. He and junior Anthony Talpa both boast averages over .400 and on-base plus slugging percentages of 1.100-plus.
Hernando averages eight runs per game while its pitching staff holds a 2.55 earned run average. Michael Savarese, who threw 97 pitches on Wednesday, leads it with an 0.75 ERA.
But Sebring possesses a 1.99 ERA and with a rested bullpen, the Blue Streaks will look to tame the Leopards at Firemen’s Field on Saturday at 7 p.m.