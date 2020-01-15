SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls weightlifting team powered their way to a team first-place finish over their county rivals, the Lake Placid Green Dragons and the Avon Park Red Devils on Monday night in a three-team meet held at the Sebring High School weightlifting room.
As a team, Sebring amassed 60 points while placing first in eight of the 10 weight classes. Lake Placid tallied up 29 points while placing first in one event for second place and Avon Park posted 13 points while placing first in one event.
Listed in weight class order are the place, school, name of the participants. The first number is their bench lift, second number is the clean and jerk number and the third number is the total.
101 Weight Class: (1) Sebring Crystal Mendoza 80 90 170; (2) Sebring Madison Yeasel 75 90 165; (3) Lake Placid Caidence Lingenfelter 80 75 155; (4) Lake Placid Mallory McNally 60 85 145. (XX) Sebring Madi Culverhouse 65 75 140.
110 Weight Class: (1) Sebring McKenna Kimbrell 110 120 230; (2) Avon Park Angelica Bautista 120 105 225; (3) Sebring Maci Leaphart 85 95 180; (4) Lake Placid Nicole Beard 80 90 170; (5) Lake Placid Olivia Kelly 75 80 155. (XX) Lake Placid Hannah Martin 75 70 145.
119 Weight Class: (1) Sebring Nylla Wilder 135 125 260; (2) Lake Placid Ciara Chillemi 115 105 220; (3) Lake Placid Alanah Hills 110 100 210; (4) Sebring Kinsley White 95 100 195. (XX) Lake Placid Carissa Bobo 65 55 120.
129 Weight Class: (1) Sebring Carly Webb 120 130 250; (2) Sebring Rilian Smith 100 100 200; (3) Lake Placid Hannah DeYoung 95 85 180; (4) Lake Placid Brooklyn Doty 80 90 170.
139 Weight Class: (1) Sebring Keelan Beevis 135 135 270; (2) Sebring Courtney Webb 105 120 225; (3) Avon Park Kiarah Abreu 80 85 165. (XX) Sebring Karlee Baker 105 110 215.
154 Weight Class: (1) Sebring Hannah Edwards 130 135 265; (2) Sebring Jacee Turner 125 130 255; (3) Lake Placid Angelina Rose 90 85 175; (4) Lake Placid Kaylee Mitchell 75 75 150. (XX) Sebring Sidney Hicks 90 85 175.
169 Weight Class: (1) Sebring Hannah Berry 115 135 250; (2) Sebring Adrianna DuBois 120 130 250; (3) Lake Placid Yanely Mendez 90 80 170. (XX) Sebring Peyton Young 90 100 190.
183 Weight Class: (1) Lake Placid Tracie Capalbo 140 120 260; (2) Lake Placid Lilly Canevari 100 90 190.
199 Weight Class: (1) Avon Park Simanthe Watson 145 140 285; (2)Lake Placid Kaylee Underwood 80 95 175.
Unlimited Weight Class: (1) Sebring Khalise Defrietas 145 130 275; (2) Avon Park Radeejah Williams 145 115 260; (3) Sebring Jada Chavez 130 115 245; (4) Lake Placid Eden Francois 135 90 225; (5) Avon Park Naomi McFarlene 115 90 205; (6) Lake Placid Jenifer Geronimo 115 85 200. (XX) Sebring Mariah Cook 110 105 215.