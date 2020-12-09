SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls weightlifting team muscled their way past the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Monday evening by a team score of 68-20 and taking first place in all ten weight classes.
“I believe we did well tonight,” said Sebring Head Coach Steve Berry. “I have not had time to look at the results because I was judging, but several of our girls have told me they got personal records.”
The breakdown of the results for the top three in each weight class are listed by weight class, name, school, best bench, best clean and jerk lift, total weight.
101 Weight Class: Crystal Mendoza, Sebring, 80 90 170; Claudia Armengol, Sebring, 75 75 150.
110 Weight Class: Nylia Wilder, Sebring, 115 115 230; Hana Piety, Sebring, 55 75 130.
119 Weight Class: Kinsley White, Sebring, 100 105 205; Caidence Lingenfelter, Lake Placid, 80 75 155; Allison Pate, Sebring, 65 90 155.
129 Weight Class: Lena Horton, Sebring, 110 115 225; Alanah Hills, Lake Placid, 110 100 210; Hannah Deyoung, Lake Placid, 90 90 180.
139 Weight Class: Karlee Baker, Sebring, 100 110 210; Aziyia Patterson, Lake Placid, 105 100 205; Makenzi Durbano, Lake Placid, 95 100 195.
154 Weight Class: Lizbeth Mota, Sebring, 100 105 205; Albany Albritton, Sebring, 90 85 175; Patti Sapp, Lake Placid, 90 85 175.
169 Weight Class: Peyton Young, Sebring, 105 110 215; Sidney Hicks, Sebring, 105 95 200, Rylee Culbertson, Sebring, 65 70 135.
183 Weight Class: Angie Eaton, Sebring, 115 110 225; Lilly Canevari, Lake Placid, 105 100 205; Kaylee Underwood, Lake Placid 85 100 185.
199 Weight Class: Abi Marrero, Sebring, 100 110 210; Tressa Fentress, Lake Placid, 90 80 170, Bailey Spurlock, Lake Placid, 80 80 160.
Unlimited Weight Class: Khalise Defreitas, Sebring, 150 150 300; Evy Tumbleston, Sebring, 95 90 185; Esperanza Diego, Lake Placid, 95 70 165.
“We have a good turnout this year,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Gus Diez. “A lot of the girls play other sports, they are having a good time and we are getting stronger.”