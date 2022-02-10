SEBRING — A suffocating press and excellent first half led the Sebring Blue Streaks to victory Tuesday night. The Blue Streaks blew out the Hardee Wildcats 92-17 in the opening round of the Class 4A-District 11 playoffs. It’s the team’s largest margin of victory this season and the 92 points are Sebring’s second-most in a game for the year.
Sebring came at the Wildcats with a full court press from the first possession. Almost switching off between man-to-man and trapping at three-quarter court to force passes, the Blue Streaks’ pressure created a multitude of steals and transition opportunities as they tipped balls and jumped passing lanes to force turnovers.
Not only that but it prevented the Wildcats from getting into any kind of offense as Hardee struggled to break the press.
“That’s something that we wanted to work on ourselves and watching film, we noticed that they don’t handle pressure that well so therefore we wanted to really get after it with them in the press,” Sebring Coach Princeton Harris said.
This strategy helped the Streaks go on a 20-0 run to start the first quarter. Hardee’s first basket didn’t come until Phoenix Romeo hit a three-pointer with 2:45 left in the quarter. That ended up the Wildcats’ only bucket of the first eight minutes. A first eight minutes were capped off by a buzzer-beating three from Sebring’s Peyton Spencer for a 34-3 advantage.
The large lead allowed Coach Harris to dig into his reserves throughout the second quarter. They still outscored Hardee 30-7 as the Blue Streaks took a 64-10 lead into halftime. Barring a miracle, secured a running clock for the entire second half.
Sophomore K.J. Turner was a big part of that coming off the bench for Sebring. He led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting and added in three assists and seven rebounds.
Coach Harris said he implored his team to maintain focus in the second half. He wanted them mentally locked into the game so the players knew what they were doing when they entered the game. That’s why he used the beginning of the second half to get his starters some reps on running sets the team just installed.
Coach Harris was happy with the 92 points on the board, but he was very satisfied with his team’s defensive effort. The Blue Streaks finished the game with 20 steals along with five blocks and 42 rebounds. Turner led the way in steals with four while Spencer, Edwardo Jirout, Bruce Teleskey and Devontae Powell all chipped in three apiece.
“They kept getting after it and that’s what we want to do,” Harris said. “That’s what’s going to win ball games.”
The win over Hardee matched the Blue Streaks up with the No. 2 seed Parrish Community Bulls on Wednesday night for the second round. Coach Harris mentioned how important it was for his team to be prepared and ready going into the contest. He felt the Hardee win gave them some good preparation for it.
Results for the contest against Parrish were not available at press time.