LAKE PLACID — Thursday night, the Sebring Blue Streaks traveled to take on the Lake Placid Green Dragons. The Blue Streaks erupted for an eight-run inning on their way to a 15-1 victory increasing their record to 2-0.
Coming off a season-opening win against Frostproof, the Blue Streaks showed why first-year Head Coach Hector Perez’s team is ready to defend last year’s State Championship.
In the first inning, Sebring’s Gianna Dunbar led off with a single and McKinley Carver followed by getting on base on a throwing error. Emily White hit a single as both Dunbar and Carver scored to give the Blue Streaks an early 2-0 lead.
The Green Dragon’s Yesenia Ramirez led off the bottom of the first with a single. Sebring’s Maci Barnhart recorded her first two strikeouts of her game-high 7 strikeouts. The Green Dragon’s Kaylee Underwood drove in Ramirez for an RBI, cutting the deficit in half. Barnhart struck out the next batter, and the Blue Streaks held onto a 2-1 lead after one inning.
Lake Placid’s Dalilia Oliveros stranded two Sebring batters on base in the second inning. Oliveros made her only strikeout of the game. Lake Placid’s Lilly Canevari reached on a single, but the Green Dragons hit into an inning-ending double play. The Blue Streaks held onto their lead of 2-1 after two innings.
Sebring exploded for eight runs in the top of the third inning. Sebring’s Trinity Rohrer and Emily White were on base when Adrianna Dubois hit a three-run home run to extend the Blue Streaks lead 5-1. The Blue Streaks scored five more runs from errors and hit batters as Lake Placid struggled to gain their composure in the third inning. The Blue Streaks expanded their lead to 10-1.
The Blue Streaks continued their dominance as the fourth inning began. Kassidy Caputo reached on an error. Followed by Dunbar’s single, Carver drew a walk off of Lake Placid’s Kaylee Mitchell to load the bases. Alyssa Perez reached on an error to drive in Caputo. Sebring’s Rohrer then deliver a double to plate three more runs. Rohrer completed the Blue Streaks scoring on a Jenna Caputo hit. The Blue Streaks had a commanding 15-1 lead and came away with the victory.
“We are young and will work on getting game experience to get better,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “We had way too many errors tonight that just killed us. We have a lot to work on and may need to move some people around to find that right fit. It was our first game and my team still needs to learn to trust each other.”
Lake Placid was scheduled to host the Fort Meade Miners on Friday at 7 p.m. Sebring will host Lake Wales Highlanders on Tuesday at 7 p.m.