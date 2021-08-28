SEBRING – If you want to make a statement right from the start, you do something big and on Thursday night the Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team announced that they are here to be a force under first year Head Coach Chrissy Cecil as the Blue Streaks, who are a Class 4A team, defeated the 6A East Ridge Knights in straight sets; 25-21, 25-20 and 25-18.
“First thoughts about the game,” said Cecil. “Are we just played a 6A team and we are a 4A team and we beat them in three sets, I am so proud of them. And we get to play them again on Saturday morning.”
“Everybody was talking, attitudes stay positive, lots of movement on the court,” added Cecil. “Ashley Bible and Allison Pate are hitting the ball extremely well and Sydney Porter did a great job setting the ball.”
“The line was near perfect tonight, we struggled a little with our serving, but I want them to serve tough and sometimes that brings errors.”
Sebring kept the sets close and were able to put together three, four, five or six point runs that would either pull them ahead of East Ridge or extended their lead for a little breathing room.
Early in the first set, Sebring strung together a three point and a four point run to take a 10-4 lead, but the Knight battled back and eventually took the lead at 16-15.
Three miscues by East Ridge propelled Sebring back in the lead at 18-16, though they were able to get back to with one of the Blue Streaks at 19-18. Four straight points by Sebring, a kill shot by Lacy Brod and two mishits by the Knights extended the Blue Streaks lead to five at 23-18.
At 24-21, Pate hit the game winner with a kill shot to give Sebring a 25-21 victory.
The second game was a bit more streaky in scoring consecutive points. The Knight took an early 4-1 lead as Sebring rallied back to outscore the Knight 11-4 to take and 11-8 lead as Katie Scott and Bible each hit a couple kill shots.
The Knights answered with a 7-2 run to retake the lead 15-13 before Sebring fired off six straight behind the serving of Bible, who hit a couple of aces in this stretch to put Sebring back in the lead 19-15, which they would not relinquish as they held on to a 25-20 win.
The third set would also see the Knights taking an early lead at 7-6 before a 7-2 run by Sebring that featured a kill shot and a tap over by Bible to give the Blue Streaks a four point lead at 13-9.
The Blue Streaks stretched their lead to six at 18-12 and though the Knights got within three at 20-17, Sebring closed the door on them with a game ending 5-1 run capped off with the game shot by Greer Smoak to give Sebring the 25-18 set win and a 3-0 match win.
The Blue Streaks will be playing in the tournament that started Friday and will have them playing East Ridge again today (Saturday). Sebring will be on the road Tuesday to face the Okeechobee Brahmans at 6:30 p.m. and then will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m.