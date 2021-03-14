LAKE PLACID – Eleven schools converged at Lake Placid High School on Thursday night met with clear and cool conditions to compete in track and field events. Among the schools in participation were Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park, Moore Haven, Okeechobee, Hardee, Immokalee, Fort Meade, LaBelle, Mater Lakes Academy and DeSoto.
Sebring took top team scores in girls, boys and overall with scores of 89, 128 and 217 respectively. The Avon Park girls placed second with 62 points, Moore Haven 59.3, Lake Placid 53.7 and Okeechobee 48 rounded out the top five.
In the Boys, Immokalee placed second with 116.75, Hardee 59.75, Lake Placid 57 and Moore Haven 41 filled out the top five schools behind Sebring.
After Sebring in total points, Immokalee 151.25, Lake Placid 110.7, Hardee 102.75, Hardee 102.75 and Avon Park with 99.5 placed in the top six.
Listed by event, place, school, name and distance/time are Highlands County athletes that finished in the top three.
Girls Shot Put: (1) Avon Park Dnacia Bent 8.99m; (2) Sebring Sidney Hicks 8.49m.
Boys Shot Put: (1) Lake Placid Amar Gayle 11.62m; (2) Avon Park Zach Love 11.50m.
Girls Discus Throw: (1) Sebring Sidney Hicks 20.55m.
Boys Discus Throw: (1) Avon Park Chike-baraka Neal 34.83; (2) Lake Placid Amar Gayle 32.40m.
Boys Long Jump: (2) Sebring Kavontae Jones 5.16m.
Girls Triple Jump: (1) Avon Park Dnacia Bent 8.29m; (2) Lake Placid Dania Barajas-Jasso 7.40m; (3) Avon Park Adrianna Martinez 6.70m.
Boys Triple Jump: (2) Sebring Andre Wilson 11.81m.
Boys Pole Vault: (1) Sebring William Cochlin 3.05m.
Girls High Jump: (1) Lake Placid Chloe Leblanc 1.42m; (2) Avon Park Mallory Green 1.32m.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: (1) Lake Placid Chloe Leblanc 20.16; (2) Avon Park Catherine Murray 20.83.
Girls 100m Dash: (3) Sebring Ramiya Hawthorne 13.71; (4) Sebring Keely Jones 13.78.
Boys 100m Dash: (1) Sebring Jabari Knighten 11.27.
Girls 1600m Run: (1) Lake Placid Carlyn Bobo 5:55.47.
Boys 1600m Run: (1) Sebring Ian Velez 4:44.43.
Girls 4x100 Relay: (1) Sebring Leilani McMillian, Ramiya Hawthorne, Keely Jones and Khloe Oliveros 54.13; (3) A’Ashonda Blue, Dnacia Bent, Taniya Mitchell and Catherine Murray 56.03.
Boys 4x100 Relay: (1) Sebring Kavontae Jones, Jabari Knighten, Andre Wilson and Steve Howard 46.20; (2) Avon Park Michael Caldwell, Tavion Richardson, Lacory Hilliard andExra Hudson 48.72; (3) Lake Placid Amin Haifa, Adrian Mojica, Kyle Abraham and Travion Taylor 48.79.
Boys 400m Dash: (3) Lake Placid Adrian Mojica 56.77.
Girls 300m Hurdles: (1) Avon Park Catherine Murray 1:01.86; (3) Nevaeh Bonecutter 1:03.16.
Boys 300m Hurdles: (2) Sebring Andre Wilson 43.06.
Boys 800m Run: (1) Sebring Hector Perez 2:08.61.
Girls 200m Dash: (2) Sebring Leilani McMillian 27.64.
Boys 200m Dash: (1) Sebring Jabari Knighten 22.48.
Girls 3200m Run: (2) Sebring Madysen Truax 14:29.76; (3) Sebring Kinsley Myers 14:43.89.
Boys 3200m Run: (1) Sebring Nicholas Colbert 10:12.83; (3) Sebring Daniel Morgan 10:31.90.
Girls 4x400 Relay: (1) Sebring Khloe Oliveros, Leilani McMillian, Ramiya Hawthorne and Keely Jones 4:49.95; (3) Lake Placid Chloe Leblanc, Mallory McNally, Jasmine Vargas and Sayra Cortes 5:20.63.
Boys 4x400 Relay: (1) Sebring Andre Wilson, Kavonte Jone, Zamarion Albritton and Travis Kerney 3:49.78.