SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team took care of business on Thursday night with a sweep of the Avon Park Red Devils to improve to 9-5 on the season and currently are on three match winning streak. The Blue Streaks won in straight sets 25-15, 25-21 and 25-13. The loss dropped the Red Devils to 4-6 on the season.

The Blue Streaks trailed once in the first set at 1-0. An ace by Lacey Boyd and the serve by Boyd that hit the top of the net and dropped in Avon Park’s side of the court quickly put Sebring up 4-1.

