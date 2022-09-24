SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team took care of business on Thursday night with a sweep of the Avon Park Red Devils to improve to 9-5 on the season and currently are on three match winning streak. The Blue Streaks won in straight sets 25-15, 25-21 and 25-13. The loss dropped the Red Devils to 4-6 on the season.
The Blue Streaks trailed once in the first set at 1-0. An ace by Lacey Boyd and the serve by Boyd that hit the top of the net and dropped in Avon Park’s side of the court quickly put Sebring up 4-1.
Avon Park stayed within three at 10-7 to Sebring as Jiyana Walker scored on a spike, then gave up three points to give Sebring a 13-7 lead.
The Red Devils stayed within five at 14-9 when Madison Cornell scored a kill shot. Sebring continued to put pressure on Avon Park as Allison Pate’s two spikes for points and a push over for another as well as a tap over by Erin Rogers increase the Blue Streaks lead to eight at 19-11.
A spike by Brod got Sebring to set point at 24-14 and a long serve by Avon Park sealed the first set win by a score of 25-15.
Sebring started the second set taking a 3-0 advantage on a kill shot by Pate and an ace by Brod.
Avon Park fought back and took an 8-7 lead after Isabella Torres served up back-to-back aces.
They increased their lead to three, 12-9, on a dink by Walker and an ace by Cornell.
Avon Park would not hold that lead as Sebring went on a 12-2 run with Brod serving up six points. Pate added a spike and two dinks for points, Brod had three aces during the Blue Streaks scoring spree.
The Red Devils got back to within three, 24-21, from a dink by Torres and spikes by Cornell and Walker, but Sebring held on for the win after Avon Park hit the ball out on set point to give the Blue Streaks a 25-21 second set win.
In the third set, Sebring built an early 5-1 lead with a dink by Katie Scott and a spike by Pate.
Avon Park managed to tie the game at 5 before Sebring took control scoring eight unanswered points with Pate scoring on four kill shots, two aces by Jessa Cochlin made the score 13-5.
Sebring outpaced the Red Devils the rest of the set, scoring 12 of the next 20 points to win 25-21. With that Sebring won the match 3-0.
Avon Park will attempt to halt a two match slide as they play East Ridge at home on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start time and will host Discovery on Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Sebring will try to improve on their three match winning streak as they travel to play Lake Gibson on Saturday with a start time of 10 a.m. They then travel to Lake Placid on Thursday to face the Lake Placid Green Dragons with a 7:30 p.m. start time.