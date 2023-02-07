DAVENPORT – The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls Weightlifting team finished third in both the Traditional and Olympic at the Class 2A-Region 3-District 11 event held in Davenport. The Traditional includes the bench and clean and jerk. The Olympic includes the snatch and the clean and jerk.
Lake Wales dominated the district event, finishing first in both the Traditional and Olympic team scores with Auburndale finishing a distant second in both. Sebring edged out Hardee in the Traditional and Davenport in the Olympic to take third in each event.
Sebring had one first place finisher with Kinsey White taking top honors in the 129 weight class with a total of 235 in the Olympic and 275 in the Traditional.
White also finished as the sixth top Traditional lifter with a score of 250.525 and the fourth top Olympic lifter with a score of 214.085 which is calculated using the Malone Formula.
Jaliah Davis, also in the 129 weight class, has a chance to be invited to regionals in the Olympic with a second place finish with a score of 225. She also has an outside chance in the traditional, finishing fourth with a total of 240.
Katherine Bubb, in the 154 weight class, finished second in the Olympic with 215 and third in the traditional with 265.
Elizabeth Bender, in the 169 weight class, finished fourth in both formats, totaling 185 in the Olympic and 210 in the Traditional.
School Results for Traditional are as follows: (1) Lake Wales 96, (2) Aburndale 39, (3) Sebring 29, (4) Hardee 27, (5) Davenport 23 and (6) Lake Region 3.
School Results for Olympic are as follows: (1) Lake Wales 87, (2) Auburndale 44, (3) Sebring 35, (4) Davenport 32, (5) Hardee 6 and (6) Lake Region 3.
Results for Sebring lifters are by weight classification, name, place for Traditional, total for Traditional, place for Olympic and total for Olympic.
110 – Claudia Armengol (4) 200 (7) 165; Denise Hormoso (7) 185 (5) 175.
119 – Nevaeh Tyson (5) 175 (4) 155, Chastidy Green (6) 165 (6) 135.
129 – Kinsey White (1) 275 (1) 235; Jaliah Davis (4) 240 (2) 225.
139 – Morgan Hucke (6) 200 (5) 165; Marissa Cooper (7) 175 (7) 150.
154 – Katherine Bubb (3) 265 (2) 215; Maria Miller (6) 185 (4) 150.
169 – Elizabeth Bender (4) 210 (4) 185; Rylee Culbertson (6) 185 (7) 145.
183 – Lauren Dohmann (6) 210 (6) 185; Sanarious Lenton (9) 175 (8) 140.
199 – Kaise Palmerton (7) 195 (6) 165.
Unlimited – Elizabeth Davis (5) 280 (6) 225; Mycah Berry (8) 225 (7) 205.
First place finishers in each weight class advanced to Regionals automatically, the rest had to wait until all the results from district tournaments were completed.
At the Regional Tournament that was held at Cypress Creek (Wesley Chapel) this past weekend. Sebring’s Kinsley White placed fourth in Traditional with a total of 280.
In the Unlimited division of Traditional Elizabeth Davis just made the top ten with a total of 285 claiming tenth place.
White also competed in the Olympic division placing fourth with a total of 240 and Jaliah Davis was not far behind with a total of 225 placing her in eighth.
All three ladies will compete at the State Tournament that will be held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Saturday, Feb. 18.