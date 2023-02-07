DAVENPORT – The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls Weightlifting team finished third in both the Traditional and Olympic at the Class 2A-Region 3-District 11 event held in Davenport. The Traditional includes the bench and clean and jerk. The Olympic includes the snatch and the clean and jerk.

Lake Wales dominated the district event, finishing first in both the Traditional and Olympic team scores with Auburndale finishing a distant second in both. Sebring edged out Hardee in the Traditional and Davenport in the Olympic to take third in each event.

