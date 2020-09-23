SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls golf team edged out the Hardee Wildcats and the Bartow Yellow Jackets on Monday, playing nine holes on the Turtle Run course at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course.
Sebring posted a team score of 233, eight strokes better than Hardee’s 241 and thirty strokes better than Bartow at 263.
“They are coming along,” said Sebring Head Coach Lisa Lovett. “I can tell you this, they are the hardest working group I have ever had, they try things when suggested, they want to learn, and they are listening.”
As with all Fall sports, the COVID-19 virus added and additional handicap on golfers and Sebring was no exception when they had to eliminate their two week clinic before the season started.
“We have worked hard on the short game,” added Lovett. “Sand shots, chipping and putting. We wanted them to work on those shots so they would not be afraid of them.”
Taylor Derr led the Blue Streaks with a 50 in nine holes as a stiff wind throughout made conditions a little tougher in terms of accuracy. Aly Smyth came in second for Sebring with a 55 and Kearsta Danser finished with a 59.
Lexandra Luevano and Braie Danser both posted a 64 with Luevano winning the tiebreaker. Rylee Franze fell one stroke behind them with a 65. Mariana Chams and Aidan Fontana finished with a 71 and 72 respectively.
Down to one player a couple of years ago, Lovett noted that she was not sure if anyone was going to come out last year.
“I said, Lord, if you don’t want me to coach, I understand. We had tryouts and eleven girls showed up and this year we have ten, so I guess I am not finished. This is the biggest team I have ever had, I can’t explain it, but I am thankful.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will be back on the links when they travel to face the Bartow Yellow Jackets on Thursday. Sebring will participate in the Hawkins Tournament at Pinecrest in Avon Park on Monday.