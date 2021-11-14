SEBRING – Five weeks into the season, the Sebring Blue Streaks Football team was sitting at 2-3, since then they have strung together five consecutive wins that included a district championship and as of Friday night, a Class 5A District Playoff 41-0 win with nothing short of pure domination of the Wesley Chapel Wildcats at Fireman’s Field.
The Blue Streaks amassed 300 yards of offense in the first half, scored touchdowns on all five possession while holding the Wildcats to 20 yards of total offense to take a 35-0 halftime lead.
“We felt like we could,” said Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. “We knew they were going to blitz and blitz and if we picked up on the blitz, we were going to hit some big runs, they live and die on the blitz.”
Sebring took the opening possession and ran the ball thirteen straight times with Frederick Hankerson carrying the ball five times for 37 yards. Cam Kimbrell hit Caden Dunlap for a ten yard pass and Travis Kerney got the call six straight times for 29 yards to get the Blue Streaks to the one. Kimbrell scored on a bootleg to the right side as Jean Carlos Sanchez kicked the extra point as Sebring took a 7-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter.
Sebring’s second drive lasted a minute twelve when Kimbrell threw down the right sideline to Jamsley Paul for an 85 yard pass play to make the score 14-0 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.
Sebring took possession early in the second quarter at midfield. Six running plays got them to the twelve yard line then Kimbrell threw his second touchdown pass of the day to tightend Rhett Vaughn on a flair pass to the left and Vaughn bulled his way through the Wildcat defender to give Sebring a 21-0 lead.
A bad punt by Wesley Chapel gave excellent field position to Sebring on their fourth possession, starting at the Wildcats’ 35.
The Blue Streaks continue to pound the ball, mixed in a pass, to reach the two yard line in eight plays before Kerney finished the drive with a two yard touchdown run as Sebring’s lead swelled to 28-0 with 3:42 left in the first half.
Sebring got the ball back with 2:16 left in the second quarter on their own 39 and changed things up as they went to the pass game. Kimbrell connected on all four passes in the drive to include a 26 yard touchdown on a post pattern to Ezra Anderson to give the Blue Streaks a 35-0 half time lead.
“That first half felt good, but we knew we could,” added Scott. “Sometimes we start slow, we did not have a game last week so we did not know how they would come out, but the kids responded well.”
Sanchez added two field goals in the second half to make the final score 41-0.
“My coaches did a great job, even the officials commented on how well they did. They always come prepared and do a great job.”
Scott says that they still are not done as they awaited news on the winner between Zephyrhills and Gibbs, instantly, for the moment, becoming a Gibbs fan which would mean another home playoff game for Sebring.
Gibbs held off Zephyrhills for a 12-10 win Friday night, meaning Sebring will host another Class 5A playoff game this Friday against the Gibbs Gladiators who are 8-3 on the season.