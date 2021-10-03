SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks had the perfect Homecoming game with the shutout win against the Hardee Wildcats, 37-0. Sebring scored on their first four possessions of the game. This win snapped Sebring’s three-game skid and brings their record to an even 3-3 for the season and got their first Class 5A-District 12 win of the season.
“The kids came out and made less mistakes,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We still made mistakes and we need to cut those down. We are running them and doing different things but keep making silly, crazy mistakes. I am always proud. You want to win your Homecoming, you want to win your first district game and you want to get off your three-game slide so we had a lot of reasons we needed to come out here and handle business tonight.”
For Sebring’s Chavey Harrison it was an extra special night as he was crowned Homecoming king and his queen was Arreona Hawthorne.
“I’m proud of my team,” said Chavey Harrison. “We are coming off of an 0-3 losing streak and we had to get right. Offense connected and we got rolling. It was a great win against our rivals. It felt great to be crowned king, I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous. I had some competition and it is awesome to continue the family tradition. My brother won last year. It feels good and it was a great win. This season I want to get my team right and be a better leader for my team. I also want to execute better on offense for myself. The team goal is to stay together. We want to keep executing and get things rolling. It is hard knowing this is my last year and it feels like I am leaving home when I go off to college.”
The Blue Streaks came out ready to play and scored on their first drive of the game. A pair of hand offs and a couple of flags against the Wildcats led Sebring to the Hardee 33-yard line. Sebring quarterback, Cam Kimbrell, made a short pass to Ke’varreis White for a 10-yard gain to put the Blue Streaks on the Wildcat 23. Kimbrell handed the ball to Travis Kerney who ran it in for a touchdown. Sebring’s Jean Carlos Sanchez sent the ball sailing through the uprights putting Sebring up 7-0. White had 36 receiving yards, one rush for 15 yards for a total of 51 yards.
In the second quarter Sebring expanded their led. The Blue Streaks were on the Wildcats’ 35 when they handed the ball to White who took the ball in for a touchdown but a flag brought the ball back to the 35. Kimbrell passed to White once again who brought the ball to the 23. Kimbrell passed to Fred Graham who took the ball in for a touchdown. Graham had six rushes for the night for 44 yards. The point after attempt was missed but Sebring held a 13-0 lead with 10:32 left in the first half.
On Hardee’s next possession they fumbled the ball and Sebring’s Tyler Blevins wrapped the ball up and Sebring took over on Hardee’s 33-yard line. Kimbrell gave the ball to Kerney who crossed into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown furthering Sebring’s lead to 20-0 with 8:57 left in the half.
The Wildcats tried to rally on their next possession. Hardee ended up punting on downs but tried for a fake punt and were met by the mighty Sebring defense. Sebring took over on the Hardee 28-yard line.
A pass to Dyveon Collymore brought Sebring to the Wildcat 15 and another pass to Collymore who crossed the goal line expanding the Blue Streak’s lead to an overwhelming 27-0 with 5:17 left in the second quarter.
In the third quarter the Blue Streaks continued their domination. Sebring worked their way up to the Wildcats’ 11-yard line on fourth down. The Blue Streaks brought out Sanchez who launched the ball through the uprights boosting Sebring’s lead to 30-0.
With 3:48 left in the third quarter, after a quarterback keeper to the Wildcats’ 31 for an 11-yard gain, Sebring handed the ball to Kerney who ran it to Hardee’s 14 and Kerney finished the job a 14-yard touchdown run. Sanchez made the point after giving Sebring a overwhelming 37-0 lead which started the running clock. Kerney had seven rushes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Kimbrell completed 10 of 17 attempts (59%), passed for 120 yards, made three touchdown passes and rushed 31 yards.
Hardee threatened to score late in the fourth quarter. After a few hand offs and a quarterback keep the Wildcats were encroaching on the Sebring goal line. A hand off the Hardee’s Mekhi Brown brought the Wildcats to the 1-yard line and on fourth down the Sebring defense made an incredible stop. Sebring took over on downs and ended the Wildcats’ threat.
“Hardee is always a rivalry game and a district game,” said Scott. “We know we are a good football team but don’t always play good. We had better quarterback play and we need that to get better. We had better O-line protection and we ran hard for good positive yardage. Defensively, we have been playing pretty well all year and to get a shutout is even better. To get that goal line stand is big. We have a bye next week so we are going to rest up, do some fun stuff together and go out to eat. We are going to enjoy each other.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks blanked the Hardee Wildcats for an outstanding 37-0 Homecoming win. The Blue Streaks have a bye week and will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 16 against the Ridge Community Bolts in Davenport.