SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks overcame a four run deficit in the third inning to beat the Frostproof Bulldogs 22-11 in five innings at Fireman’s Field in Sebring in a preseason matchup on Tuesday night.
Sebring’s starting pitcher, George Sebring, struggled in the first inning, walking the bases loaded as he tried to locate the strike zone. Battling back, a strikeout, passed ball and a groundball out to second allowed two runs to score before Sebring recorded the final strikeout to end the inning with no further damage.
Frostproof starting pitcher, Jack Maggard, did not fair much better after getting the first two Blue Streaks batters out, three walks and a single by Reid Whitehouse brought in a run to cut Frostproof’s lead to 2-1 after the first inning.
Pitchers constantly kept changing as coaches from both teams wanted to give limited action to the hurlers, but pitchers on both sides continued to struggle with the strike zone as Sebring walked twelve in the game and hit one batter while Frostproof gave out seven free passes and hit five batters.
Sebring took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second as Zachary Doorlag and Cameron Kimbrell hit back to back doubles. Doorlag’s went to the wall in left centerfield that drove in Austin Griffin and Doorlag scored on a double into right centerfield by Kimbrell that gave the Blue Streaks the lead.
Frostproof responded in the top of the third, taking advantage of three walks, a hit batter and base hits by Brayden Joyner, Nico Rybinski and AJ Peacock resulted in five runs to give the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead heading into the bottom of the third.
The Blue Streaks came roaring back in the bottom of the third as two walks, two hit batters, a sacrifice fly by Kimbrell, singles by Clayton Evans, Ashton Griffin and Whitehouse as well as a triple by Case McClelland into left field notched up seven more runs for the Blue Streaks to take a 10-7 lead after three complete innings.
Frostproof retook the lead again in the top of the fourth inning as three walks, two singles and a double brought in four runs to give the Bulldogs an 11-10 lead as the Blue Streaks waited their turn in the bottom of the fourth.
Sebring came out with a vengeance in the bottom of the fourth, given nine free passes on five walks, three hit batters and an error combined with singles by Kimbrell, Rafael Vargas, Sebring and a bases clearing double by Evans added up to a dozen runs crossing the plate to put the Blue Streaks up 22-11.
The only question as the game had already surpassed three plus hours and was only going into the fifth inning, could the Blue Streaks hold on to win on the 10 run rule to end the game.
Zachary Doorlag went to the mound in the fifth inning for the Blue Streaks and immediately put the brakes on the Bulldog offense, striking out three of four batters with the one batter reaching on an error to end the game with Sebring winning 22-11.
The preseason tournament continues with a double header on Thursday with the first game at 4:30 p.m. and the second scheduled for 7:30 p.m.