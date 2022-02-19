SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Lake Wales Highlanders 3-2 on Thursday night at Fireman’s Field.
In a game that was in stark contrast to the 22-11 melee win against the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday night, Sebring and Lake Wales were consistent on the mound and on the field that kept the game moving at a steady pace.
Sebring took the lead in the first inning as Zachary Doorlag led off with a single into right field. Doorlag stole second base and reached third on a groundball out back to the pitcher by Cameron Kimbrell.
With two outs, Case McClelland reached on a walk and a few pitches later executed the front end of a double steal with McClelland reaching second base and Doorlag scoring from third to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
The next three innings were scoreless as goose eggs were being tattooed on the scoreboard until the fifth inning when Lake Wales scored two runs.
The top of the fifth witnessed a slight falter in the Sebring defense as a walk, two errors produced a two out run to tie the game at one. A single then drove in the go ahead run as the Highlanders took a 2-1 lead.
The Blue Streaks had runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings, though they were unable to push them across the plate and Lake Wales went down in order in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to keep the score 2-1 in favor of the Highlanders going into the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Doorlag reached on a one out walk, stole his second base of the night and reached third on a throwing error by the Highlander catcher. Kimbrell promptly brought him home with a single up the middle to tie the game at 2.
A walk to Clayton Evans and McClelland was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
Reid Whitehouse ended the game with a sacrifice fly to mid-centerfield that allowed Kimbrell to score with relative ease to give the Blue Streaks a 3-2 preseason win.