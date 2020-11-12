SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls basketball team recovered from a slow start in the first quarter to beat the Kathleen Red Devils in the nightcap of the Preseason Tip-off Classic 70-41 to start the season on a positive note.
First game jitters hampered both teams offensively at the start as neither team scored for the first two minutes. Sebring’s McKaeyla Hood broke the scoreless streak with a pair of free throws. Kathleen’s offense woke up going on a 12-4 run to take a 12-6 lead and held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter.
“Started off slow,” said Sebring Head Coach Jackie Childs. “We had yesterday off and we were not able to practice, we just came out and played together. That is what happens when you play together, you get that offense going and I like what I am starting to see.”
The last four points Sebring scored to end the first quarter initiated a 13 point string to start the second quarter for a 17 point run that was highlighted by several steals by Shamari Jones as the Blue Streaks took a 23-12 lead over the Red Devils.
Powered by the eight points by Jones in the second quarter and nine more by Trinity Rohrer, the Blue Streaks built a lead of 15 points before taking a thirteen point, 33-20, lead into the half.
The Blue Streaks continue to pull away from Kathleen in the third quarter as Rohrer maintained the hot hand with turn around fade away jumpers near the basket that the Red Devils were unable to defend as she scored eight more in the quarter and Keely Jones added six as Sebring built a 21 point lead, 51-30, heading into the fourth quarter.
Shamari Jones, Keely Jones and Trinity Rohrer combined to score 15 of the Blue Streaks 19 fourth quarter points while holding the Red Devils to 11 to win their first game of the season 70-41.
Justie Griffin led the Red Devils with 17 points and Anijah Chambers posted 11 in the loss.
Rohrer led the Blue Streaks with a game high 23 points with Shamari Jones reaching 20 points and Keely Jones posting double digits with 13.
“We are teaching them,” continued Childs, “They are learning and they are young. When they took the lead, we changed some things and put some pressure on them to create turnovers. We have come back to Sebring to rebuild and restore this team. I am proud of these girls, they are scrappers.”
In the early game, Haines City beat the Lake Placid Green Dragons.
In tonight’s (Thursday) games, Lake Placid will be playing Kathleen and the Blue Streaks will face off against Haines City.