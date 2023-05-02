The perfect way to end the season is with a home victory and that is just what the Sebring Blue Streaks did Friday night. The Blue Streaks hosted the Winter Haven Blue Devils on the diamond and dominated defeating the Blue Devils 5-1. Sebring ended their regular season with an outstanding record of 20-5.

“To get to 20 wins on the year for these guys is great,” Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt said. “We talked about getting that 20th win. It is a great feat in its own and it was definitely a grind throughout the year. These guys’ work ethic not just here but in the classroom and in the weightroom. They just love the game and love to be together.”

