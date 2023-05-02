The perfect way to end the season is with a home victory and that is just what the Sebring Blue Streaks did Friday night. The Blue Streaks hosted the Winter Haven Blue Devils on the diamond and dominated defeating the Blue Devils 5-1. Sebring ended their regular season with an outstanding record of 20-5.
“To get to 20 wins on the year for these guys is great,” Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt said. “We talked about getting that 20th win. It is a great feat in its own and it was definitely a grind throughout the year. These guys’ work ethic not just here but in the classroom and in the weightroom. They just love the game and love to be together.”
Sebring took the lead early. Beny Bikar Jr. drew a full count walk and Chase Vaughn hit a short grounder in front of the catcher. Clayton Evans hit a sacrifice bunt toward third base to advance the runners to scoring position. Bikar took home on a wild pitch and Chase Vaughn advanced to third on the same passed ball. Rhett Vaughn brought home Chase Vaughn on a line drive into right field for an RBI putting the Blue Streaks up 2-0.
“Beny (Bikar Jr.) got us started with a great at bat and we were able to move some stuff,” explained DeWitt. “The difference tonight is we had good approaches with two strikes, we put the ball in play, we put pressure on them and that is what we talked about getting better at. Tonight we did.
The Blue Streaks expanded their lead in the bottom of the fourth. George Sebring hit a rope down the third base line for a double. Cole Travers knocked the ball into the right-center field gap where the fielders nearly collided. George Sebring turned for home and slid safely under the tag of the Blue Devils’ catcher giving Travers an RBI double and Sebring held a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Chase Vaughn hit a hard grounder to third base and beat the throw to first. Chase Vaughn advanced to second on a bulk and stole third shortly after. Rhett Vaughn hit a sacrifice grounder to third to plate his brother for a ribbie and put Sebring up 4-0.
In the sixth inning, Dalton Percy slapped a grounder past the diving Winter Haven shortstop and into left field for a single. Blayne Humphrey came in to run for Percy. Humphrey stole second and was driven home by a line drive into center that was hit by Rafael Cartagena for an RBI putting the Blue Streaks up 5-0.
Winter Haven avoided the shutout in the top of the seventh scoring a single RBI but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Streaks shutdown any hopes of a rally.
Brody Hall earned the win for the Blue Streaks. The hurler went six innings striking out two, allowed zero walks, five hits and a single run. Beny Bikar Jr. came in as relief in the seventh and recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Sebring.
“I felt nervous at first but I was good once I settled in,” Brody Hall explained. “My arm felt great. I’m really proud of my team getting this win, especially heading into districts it helps us out a lot. It was a great game all around. We hit well, threw well and that’s all you can ask for. My goal since sixth grade was to throw on Varsity as a sophomore and I accomplished that tonight. This was my first time starting and I’m pretty happy about it.”
“Brody Hall pounded the zone, kept pitches down and got ground balls or popups, which was big for us tonight,” DeWitt said. “He is a sophomore kid who has pitched seven or eight innings. His future is bright. We played defense behind him. Beny made some good pitches and that will be his role through the post season. He is going to be the guy that will be able to close games down for us. I think if our pitching staff throws strikes, then we will be in every game. We have to do the little things.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks defeated the Blue Devils 5-1 and made a total of seven hits. Rhett Vaughn and George Sebring led the Blue Streaks with two hits each. Sebring will host the Auburndale Bloodhounds tonight in the semi-final round of the Class 5A-District 7 tournament. The first pitch goes out at 7 p.m. at Firemen’s Memorial Field.
“We finished the season beating a great Winter Haven team but we are 0-0 now,” added DeWitt. “We have battled all year for this and it is going to be a fun run. No matter what, these guys are going to come ready to districts. We are going to stay relaxed and enjoy the game.”
Also in action tonight, the Lake Placid Green Dragons will travel to Avon Park to take on the Red Devils in the Class 3A-District 7 semi-finals at Charles R. Head Field starting at 7 p.m.