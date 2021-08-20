SEBRING – Finish. For the Sebring Blue Streaks, the one word that exemplifies the core of their season is to finish.
The Blue Streaks have been to the playoffs the last four season, two years ago nearly beating an undefeated Winter Haven Blue Devil team before losing a fourth quarter lead and the game 22-21.
Last year the Blue Streaks went undefeated and held a 40-14 halftime lead over Jensen Beach in the first round of the playoffs, only to lose 49-46.
“We brought it up a lot during weight lifting and conditioning,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “But now we don’t harp on it a lot and looking toward the season and what we are going to do.”
“The major thing we want to improve on this year that we did not do last year is obviously finishing,” Continued Scott. “Especially in the playoff game last year, up nearly 30 points at halftime, we have to get in that mentality that we are not going to allow them to hang around. That is what we are going to do, finish the block, finish the run, finish the play, just finish everything in general.”
Scott noted that they are fortunate to have a large number of returning players coming back for their junior and senior years that will help with the leadership and growth of the team, but also noted that there is a significant drop in the total number of players for the Varsity and Junior Varsity squads.
“I was hoping for a greater turnout for the school and the school population,” said Scott about expecting more payers “but the kids that are here want to be here, they work hard and I appreciate them for being out here.”
Scott explained that normally they would have about 130 guys out here for varsity and junior varsity, and right now they are just under 100.
Another important part of their offensive scheme is the return of their starting quarterback, Cam Kimbrall, who will be in his junior year. Scott noted that he is still going through some growing pains, but is progressing well and they do not have to search for another signal caller.
“Just hope everyone continues to be safe during these times and hopefully get as many games as we can get in,” Scott added.
Sebring will be getting their first game in tonight as they host the Brandenton Southeast Seminoles at Fireman’s Field at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles are a 6A team that finished 5-7 last year.