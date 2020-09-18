SEBRING – Run every play or rep in practice as though it may be your last. Football practice did little to dampen the uncertainty of the future, but the Sebring Blue Streaks Football team knows how they are going to approach it. One rep, one play at a time.
Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott stood in the middle of the practice field, offense and defense linemen working on drills behind him and seven-on-seven drills in front. With 360 degrees of football activity, for a moment standing there with Scott, the world seemed perfect.
Scott noted that the players were happy to get out on the field to practice.
“They were happy at first,” Scott said before pointing toward the sun, “until that got the best of them (the temperature reached 96-plus). Today they came out with a little more energy, let’s see if they can sustain it.”
COVID-19 looms out there like that rain storm in the distance that you see while driving down the road. You hope to outrun it and get to your destination dry, but it stays within you a vision as a constant reminder.
“There is always a concern that the season can be canceled,” remarked Scott. “So we try to maximize every rep. When we get to the games, we will maximize every game. We tell the kids to maximize every play or rep as though it could be your last; right now it is practice, so we maximize every rep.”
“We are just trying to build each and every day. We are not sure what the next day will bring, so we are going to control what we can control.”
With a new offensive coordinator this season, time is a luxury that no team has in this shortened practice period before games start. Time is even more precious when making changes, though Scott indicated that they will still do some of the things they did last year.
“We are changing,” continued Scott. “We are hoping in the next week or so we find our identity in what we are really going to be – a power running team, outside the perimeter team or throw the ball around team.”
Even with the shorter period of practice in preparation of the season, Scott was stern that they would still concentrate on all aspects of football and what they want to do.
“We are concentrating on everything, we have to make up for lost time, we are behind to be honest.”
Learning, effort and energy were the three things that Scott listed that he wanted to see out of his players.
“If we continue to see that, we can fix the mistakes, but once we show them how to fix the mistakes, they need to correct the mistakes.”
Scott seemed to be pleased with the makeup of his team and that they have a good nucleus of seniors.
“We just have to get someone to step up to be a leader. We got seniors, juniors and some young guys that will be starting with us, but they have to grow up fast.”
As for anything else, Scott’s final statement seems to be the consensus of all coaches, players and fans: “Just glad to be out here.”
Sebring’s first game of the season is away tonight against the Lake Region Thunder. For tonight’s game a limited number of tickets will be sold at the gate but for the rest of the season four tickets will be sold by each player.