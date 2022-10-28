JENSON BEACH — The Sebring High School boys and girls bowling teams, coached by Paul Przychocki, Sue Merrit, and Shelby Bertka recently participated in the District Tournament. The two-day tournament was hosted by Jensen Beach Bowl.

The girls competed first in a three-game series of qualifying. The girl’s team is comprised of Kassidy Ritenour (captain), Jorgiannah Marvin, Carmen Stone, Brooke Martinez, and Kalee Deshazo. The ladies placed in the top four and moved on to the elimination bracket along with Sebastian River, Vero Beach, and Martin County. Sebring came up short during the bakers elimination round and took third overall. Vero Beach placed first with Martin County came in second and will move on to the state tournament.

