JENSON BEACH — The Sebring High School boys and girls bowling teams, coached by Paul Przychocki, Sue Merrit, and Shelby Bertka recently participated in the District Tournament. The two-day tournament was hosted by Jensen Beach Bowl.
The girls competed first in a three-game series of qualifying. The girl’s team is comprised of Kassidy Ritenour (captain), Jorgiannah Marvin, Carmen Stone, Brooke Martinez, and Kalee Deshazo. The ladies placed in the top four and moved on to the elimination bracket along with Sebastian River, Vero Beach, and Martin County. Sebring came up short during the bakers elimination round and took third overall. Vero Beach placed first with Martin County came in second and will move on to the state tournament.
Senior, Kassidy Ritenour placed third overall and earned a spot as an individual qualifier in the girl’s division with a three-game series of 552. She moves on to the state tournament next week.
On day two, the boys competed against ten other high school teams. The boy’s team is comprised of Isaiah Jackson (captain), Devon Ungerer, Bransford Stone, Rylee Bertka, William Rivera, Payne DuVall, and Evan Inabnett. The boys struggled in their three-game series and did not qualify in the top four.
The boys ended their season with high spirits and while their team didn’t move on, they most certainly grew as a team this season. Fort Pierce Central High placed first and Somerset College Prep Academy placing second. Both will be moving on to the state tournament.
During the same three game qualifying, Sophomore, Isaiah Jackson bowled a 631 series. He was awarded a medal and recognized as the district 12 individual runner-up. He will be moving on to bowl individuals at the state tournament in Orlando next week.
The two team captains are busy getting ready for state. They are getting their equipment certified, putting in some extra practice and absorbing everything they can from their coaches.
The Sebring Blue Streaks practice at Kegel’s State of the Art Training Center in Lake Wales. The team would like to thank Kegel for all of their help with the team. The staff was very helpful in getting our players ready for this season by allowing the Sebring High School bowling team to practice, get equipment fitted, and balls drilled. Without Kegel’s support Sebring High School would not have been able to bowl this year due to not having a practice facility. We are truly blessed to have a great Training Center close to Highlands County that is so supportive of our program. Again, many thanks to Kegel for all that you do for Sebring High School Bowling and good luck to Kassidy and Isaiah at State.