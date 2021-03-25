LAKE PLACID – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls flag football team attained their first win of the season with a 33-0 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons to improve to 1-3 on the season. The loss dropped Lake Placid to 0-2 on the season.
“We’re young and getting better each game” said Sebring Head Coach Gary Demarest “and they are young on Lake Placid too. Plus I am still learning the team in what they can run and what they can’t run.”
“All of us are in the district tournament this year, so we are striving to get better each game.”
The Blue Streaks fed the Green Dragons a steady diet of quarterback Ashby Edgemon and tailback Claudia Armengo mixed in with a 29 yard pass to Denise Forney to travel 55 yards on their scoring drive in the first quarter. They then topped it off with a 10 yard touchdown pass to Peyton Young to take a 7-0 lead after the one point conversion,
Sebring added a second score late in the second quarter after Sebring’s Janeisha Bennett picked off a Lake Placid pass and brought it back to the Green Dragon 39 yard line.
A 19 yard pitch to Armengo to the left side and an 11 yard run by Edgemon took the Blue Streaks to the 10 yard line. Lake Placid held the first three plays, forcing a fourth and goal from the three. Sebring converted on a right side pitch to Armengo as the Blue Streaks increased their lead to 13-0 heading into the half.
The Blue Streaks opened the game up in the second half as the defense intercepted three more passes. The first by Jessica Townsend did not result in any points, but the second by Jiyanna Walker that gave Sebring the ball on Lake Placid’s 39.
An 18 yard run by Armengo followed by a 20 yard run by Kennedy Wolfe placed the ball at the one yard line, first and goal. Armengo finished the drive with a 1 yard pitch run to the left side as Sebring expanded their lead to 19-0 going into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Sebring’s Ellissa Nawrocki intercepted a pass and brought it back to the Lake Placid 25. Sebring converted the turnover into points as Edgemon threw a ten yard touchdown pass to Forney to make the score 26-0.
The Blue Streaks capped off the scoring late in the game as Edgemon connected with Keely Jones on an 18 yard pass for a touchdown to make the final score 33-0.
“We are very proud of our team” said Lake Placid Head Coach Jason Holden “we are getting better each game and practice. We are so inexperienced and have so many that don’t know the game of football.”
“We see the improvement everyday in practice, then tonight can be kind of frustrating, but you have to remind yourself that we have come a long way and we are improving.”
Lake Placid is away this Friday to play South Fork.
Sebring will host Liberty at Fireman’s Field on Friday at 7pm.
Both teams will face each other again on Tuesday in Sebring.