SEBRING – After having their eight game winning streak snapped earlier in the week, the Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity baseball team have quickly started another one putting together wins on Thursday and Friday night against Okeechobee Brahmans and Lake Wales Highlanders respectively.
On Thursday, Sebring beat Okeechobee 4-1 on Thursday and Lake Wales on Friday night 10-0 to improve their season record to 15-2.
Sebring starting pitcher Rhett Vaughn pitched a solid five innings on Friday night, holding the Highlanders scoreless on three base hits and striking out eight and Jonathan Delgado tossed a scoreless sixth inning to complete the shutout.
Sebring offensively, went down in order in the first inning and took the lead in the bottom of the second as Case McClelland led off the second inning with a walk and reached third on consecutive groundballs to second by Reid Whitehouse and Clayton Evans.
With two outs, Trey Rowe singled into right to drive in McClelland to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Sebring added two more runs in the third inning as Zach Doorlag led off with a walk followed by a single by Beny Bikar Jr. Both base runners were moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Cameron Kimbrell. Whitehouse brought both home on a two out single into left-center field to give the Blue Streaks a 3-0 lead after three innings.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Sebring nearly ended the game in the fifth on the ten run rule, scoring six runs on four hits, four walks and one hit batter.
Doorlag led off the fifth with a single into center field, Bikar walked and Kimbrell was hit by a pitch to load the bases. McClelland walked to force in a run and give the Blue Streaks a 4-0 lead.
Whitehouse followed with a single into left-center field that drove in two more runs as Sebring’s lead swelled to 6-0 and two batters later their lead grew to 8-0 on a bases loaded single into right field by Rowe that drove in two more runs.
Rowe later scored on an error while stealing third base that allowed him to race home and make the score 9-0 after five innings.
The Blue Streaks did end the game in the sixth inning as walks to George Sebring and Ashton Griffin, followed by Ethan Armentrout being hit by a pitch loaded the bases with no outs.
With one out, Rowe hit a sacrifice fly into right field that was deep enough for Sebring to score from third to end the game with Sebring winning the game 10-0.
Whitehouse and Rowe led the Blue Streaks with two hits each and both players driving in four runs in the win.
Sebring will host the Parrish Community Bulls (8-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Then travel to play the Avon Park Red Devils on Thursday before hosting IMG Academy Gray team on Friday.