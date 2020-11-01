WAUCHULA — Three touchdowns in less than six minutes to start the game gave the Sebring Blue Streaks an early 21-0 lead over the Hardee Wildcats that led to a 35-7 win as Sebring improved to 6-0 on the season heading into the Class 5A Region football tournament.
“We did some things, it looked like we were coming off a bye week,” said Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. “You could see some rust.”
“That is what I told them, before the bye we were starting to get clicking, then bam we don’t have a game and for a few days you put things on pause. Now we are trying to press play and we went backwards. Then we press play and have a bad practice. I am glad they did some things we got exposed on and we got to get it fixed. A bye week can help with injuries, but you have to get back in tune so a bye week is two fold.”
No rust showed early as Jabari Knighten returned the opening kickoff approximately 80 yards and Sebring led 7-0 less than 20 seconds into the game.
Sebring struck again three minutes later after stopping Hardee from converting fourth and two from their own 38. Taking advantage of the short field, Sebring increased their lead to 14-0 four plays later on a 15 yard pass from Cam Kimbrall to Ryan Brown.
Sebring extended that lead to 21-0 a couple of minutes later after forcing the Wildcats to punt, Knighten showcased his speed for a second time as he returned the punt 60 yards down the right sideline for his second special teams touchdown of the game.
The route is own, not so quick. Pinning Hardee inside their own five late in the first quarter, the Wildcats faced a fourth and eleven from their own three. Instead of punting, they tried to convert, failing as the Blue Streaks got the ball on the seven and poised to score again.
And the rust that Scott eluded to showed as the Blue Streaks lost a fumble on their first play, allowing Hardee to escape unscathed to start the second quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, it appeared that Sebring increased their lead to 24-0 on a 33 yard field goal by Jean Carlos Sanchez, only to have a late flag for 15 yards against Sebring taking the field goal off the board.
Sebring broadened their lead to 28-0 by the half on a late second quarter nine yard touchdown run by EJ Lockett.
After a scoreless third quarter, Sebring took a 35-0 lead in the fourth quarter on another spectacular pass reception by Jaray Harrison. From 34 yards out, Kimbrall threw the ball high and deep to the back of the end. Harrison falling backwards and nearly horizontal to the ground was still able to make the catch for the touchdown.
“He (Harrison) is having a great senior year,” said Scott. “I am so happy for that kid, he has worked so hard to get to this point, we got some play makers, you can’t line up against us and say you are going to stop one person. When they play us up, we have to be able to go over the top, they were giving that to us and we have to take advantage of that to stop all that blitzing. We got to get back going.”
Hardee scored late in the game to avoid the shutout as the Blue Streaks left with a 35-7 win.
Lockett led the Blue Streaks with 63 tough yards on 18 carries and Kimbrall connected on 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards, but was sacked three times for 23 yards in losses.
Jacob Pasley led Sebring with four catches for 51 yards and Brown caught three for 52 yards as six different receivers caught passes for the Blue Streaks.
Sebring plays the Bayshore Bruins this Friday in the first round of the Class 5A-Region 3 and 4 playoffs. According to the football bracket on Maxpreps, Sebring will be the home team. Clarification will be posted as soon as possible.