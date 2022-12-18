SEBRING – Two streaks were extended when the dust settled on the basketball court on Friday night in Sebring. The Sebring Blue Streaks extended their win streak to six games to improve to 7-2 on the season with a 73-30 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (2-8).
The Avon Park Red Devils have now lost seven straight games.
Sebring opened the scoring with a basket by Kaleb Nobles and Avon Park quickly answered with a short jumper by Keith Lewis. With the stands packed with fans on both sides, the first moments brought memories of a rivalry renewed.
Nobles sank another bucket and Davonnie Trent followed with a pair of threes and a pair of free throws. With 4:31 left in the first quarter, Sebring held a 12-3 lead.
Sebring finished the first quarter, scoring the last ten points to hold a 22-3 lead over the Red Devils.
Scoring streaks happen in basketball, just more noticeable when it happens at the start of the game and the Red Devils played well, took decent shots, just nothing fell Avon Park, so there was hope in the air that it would turn around and make the game more competitive.
And Avon Park showed a spark of hope to start the second quarter, baskets by William Maloy and Jeran Jones and a three pointer Martice Spears created an 8-2 run for the Red Devils, cutting Sebring’s lead to 13, 24-11 with 5:36 left in the second quarter.
No one would know it at that moment, but the spark fizzled out as quickly as it started. The Red Devils managed five more points, all free throws as nothing fell for Avon Park.
Sebring, on the other side of the spectrum, seemed incapable of missing; KJ Turner scored six, Sylvester Lewis scored nine including a slam dunk on an assist by Turner and a three pointer by Damian Martinez where part of a 23 point five minute explosion to take a 47-16 lead at the half.
The game went from a glimmer of hope of being a contest to trying to figure out how fast the running clock will be initiated when Sebring reached a 35 point lead.
That happened on a pair of free throws by Jordan Gregory with 5:18 left in the third quarter that made the score 55-20.
Sebring then quickly took out a majority of their starters and held a 57-25 lead at the end of the third.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Sebring managed to pour in 16 more points to Avon Park’s five to give Sebring the 73-30 win.
Jose Silva led the Red Devils with eight points.
Davonnie Trent led the Blue Streaks with 13 points. Gregory Jordan scored 11, Kaleb Nobles 10 with Sylvester Lewis and KJ Turner each with nine. Sebring had nine players that scored at least three points in the win.
Avon Park will play on Tuesday at Hardee before the Christmas break.
Sebring is off until the Tuesday after Christmas, when they will participate in a tournament at Land O’Lakes and return home on January 2 to host Haines City.