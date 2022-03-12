SEBRING – In the season opener, the Sebring Blue Streaks eased past the Avon Park Red Devils on the gridiron with a final score of 20-0. The Red Devils gave it their all but were unable to cross into the end zone. Mother Nature played a part in the county rivalry match as it began to pour down rain but neither team allowed the damp conditions to affect them.
“I think they came together the second half,” said Sebring Coach Gary Demarest. “The offense started playing. The girls caught that lightning and that lightning offense is a quick offense. They are coming together, they are still young, but I am very proud of them.”
The Red Devils and Blue Streaks battled for control throughout the first half with both teams remaining scoreless going into halftime.
In the second half Sebring began to get into its groove and put points on the board. With less than three minutes left in the third quarter, Avon Park had possession deep into their own territory and went to punt on fourth down but the ball was snapped low and hit the ground resulting in Sebring taking over on the Avon Park 5-yard line. Sebring’s quarterback Ashby Edgemon pitched the ball right to Claudia Armengol who punched her way into the end zone for a touchdown giving the Blue Streaks a 6-0 lead with 2:05 left in the third.
Sebring expanded their lead in the fourth. After four consecutive quarterback keeps the Blue Streaks found themselves on Avon Park’s 10-yard line. Sebring made a short pass to Armengol for a touchdown and a pass to Delina Chazhikattu for the extra point gave Sebring a commanding 13-0 lead with 7:52 left in the game.
The Blue Streaks gave the ball to Armengol for her third touchdown of the game and Sebring was able to punch in the extra point giving them an overwhelming 20-0 lead.
Sebring’s quarterback, Edgemon completed seven of 17 pass attempts, carried for 48 yards and passed for 102 yards for a total of 150 yards. Armengol led the Blue Streaks in rushing with 106 yards on seven carries while Annjalee Johnson rushed for 60 yards on four carries.
“They (Avon Park) haven’t had a team in four years and this is the first time we have ever beat them,” explained Demarest. “I am just really proud of them. Last year we came second in district, we pulled off two upsets so this year our goal is to host a district game here. If we can rank higher than some teams then we can do that. They all stood out in my book, we are a team and a family.”