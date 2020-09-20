EAGLE LAKE – The Sebring Blue Streaks struck down the Lake Region Thunder in the first game of the unusual 2020 season. The Thunder struggled to move the ball while the Blue Streaks scored on nearly every drive to complete a shutout with a final score of 63-0.
“It is tough,” stated Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We need to get to work and see where we are at. Lake Region is a little down right now but they were battling. I wish them the best along the way. We played some young guys and had to sit some starters to hold some guys accountable. We saw some flashes but we have a lot of getting better to do.”
Sophomore Cameron Kimbrell stepped into the leadership role at quarterback and lifted the Blue Streaks into a 28-point lead in the first quarter. On the first play of Sebring’s first possession, Kimbrell pitched the ball to Jabari Knighten who ran the ball 40 yards for a touchdown but a flag brought the ball back to Lake Region’s 40-yard line. Sebring once again pitched the ball to Knighten who ran the ball in for a touchdown and the extra-point was good putting the Blue Streaks up 7-0 with 10:07 left in the first.
Sebring’s Daniel Balfour sacked the quarterback and Lake Region ended up punting the ball. The Blue Streaks handed the ball off to Edrick Lockett who ran the ball 19 yards for a touchdown and the extra point was good expanding Sebring’s lead to 14-0 with 5:34 left in the first quarter.
The Thunder attempted to punt the ball but a bad snap resulted in the Blue Streaks taking over on Lake Region’s 12-yard line. On Sebring first play of the drive, Kimbrell passed to Jarey Harrison who was in the end zone for another Blue Streak touchdown furthering their lead to 21-0 with 3:34 on the clock in the first.
Still in the first quarter, Sebring handed the ball to Lockett who ran the ball in for a 24-yard touchdown escalating the Blue Streaks lead to 28-0 with :38 seconds in the first quarter. Lockett led the Blue Streaks in rushing yards with 99.
“We were the better team but we have a lot to improve on,” said Edrick Lockett. “We have to work on not getting so many penalties. I did ok and we did well as a team. I have the most belief in my team this season and I think we can go far.
“My personal goals are to get a D-1 scholarship, be the best I can be for my team and to get over 1,000 yards. This is my senior year and it is rough because of COVID but I hope I get every game in, believe in my team and myself. It’s time to go watch film, practice and improve to get ready for next week.”
Sebring’s domination continued into the second quarter. The Blue Streaks made a pass to Chavey Harrison who ran the ball in for a 23-yard touchdown.
Jordan Barrett made an interception and ran the ball in 15 yards for a touchdown pushing Sebring’s lead to 42-0 with 8:16 left in the first half. The mercy rule was put into effect and the clock was running.
Sebring was on Lake Region’s 21-yard line when Kimbrell passed to Kavante Jones for yet another Blue Streak touchdown expanding their lead to an overwhelming 49-0 lead with :50 left in the first half.
In the second half Sebring switched quarterbacks, bringing in Jamaree Welch. With the clock still running the third quarter, Lockett was handed the ball and he ran 35 yards for a touchdown boosting their lead to 56-0 with 8:50 left in the third.
In the fourth quarter as the game was coming to an end, Sebring’s Kadin Baker sacked the quarterback. Lake Region tried for a field goal but a bad snap resulted in Sebring taking over on downs. Blue Streak’s Welch did a quarterback keep for a 26-yard gain putting Sebring on Lake Region’s 5-yard line. Kimbrell came back in at quarterback for Sebring’s final play and handed the ball off to Welch who ran the in the final yards needed for a touchdown enlarging the Blue Streaks lead to 63-0.
“Our offensive line opened up some holes for the running backs and defensively there were some guys flying around,” Scott said. “We have to figure out if we are going to be a running team or a balanced team. Our quarterback (Cameron Kimbrell) missed on some throws but he is a young guy. We played a lot of young guys and started five freshmen. We have some talent. We have to keep getting better. We are going to look at this film, fix these mistakes and make a game plan for the next game. We have to get these guys locked in and getting better at the small things.”
It was a great start to the 2020 season for Sebring who blanked Lake Region 63-0. The Blue Streaks will be on the road again next week when they head to Clearwater Central Catholic.