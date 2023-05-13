The Sebring Blue Streaks (13-8) speared the Sebastian River Sharks (15-6) in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A-Region 4 tournament. In the high intensity game, Sebastian River took the lead early, but the Blue Streaks rallied and held on to defeat the thrashing Sharks, 4-1.
“Bats came alive a little bit later than I wanted but I knew once we saw her (one time) we were going to catch up to her timing and that we would execute which we did,” Coach Hector Perez said, talking about Sharks pitcher Natalie Saylor. “I’m very proud and I’ve been talking about these ladies all week because they have come together as a whole. It is a joint effort and everyone is playing together as one unit and that is what makes a great team. They are gelling very well. There is a lot of talk in the outfield, a lot of talk in the infield and they are doing a really good job.”
Sebastian River came out swinging in the first inning. Grace Kapp started the inning with a line to shortstop that bounced off the glove of Tera Lynn Price for a single. Amonty Johnson grounded out to first to advance the runner to second. Rily Biggers sent a line to left field for an RBI double putting the Sharks up, 1-0.
It was a battle on the mound for the next three innings. The Blue Streaks rallied in the bottom of the fourth. Jewelissa Delgado got Sebring going with a flyball into the right-center field gap for a double. Sonja Patterson stepped to the plate and hit a rope at the left fielder that popped out of her glove and deep into left field. Delgado went home and Patterson landed on second for an RBI double.
Paige Benton laid down a bunt for the Blue Streaks and the throw to first was dropped, putting runners on the corners. Benton stole second moments later with Carmen Stone at the plate. Coach Perez called for suicide squeeze and Stone laid it down in the dirt but a bad bounce put it foul, however Stone did not let that affect her. On the next pitch Stone hammered the ball deep into centerfield driving home both Patterson and Benton for a two-run ribbie double and giving the Blue Streaks a 3-1 lead.
“I think did better with my hitting, I only got one hit but it drove in two runs,” Stone said. “It felt good. I love scoring my teammates. I’m very proud of my team and I think we are going to go a long way this year. It is going to be tough. We should have come out a lot harder than we did tonight but I think we are going to do good. I’m going to work on my hitting at home and getting it more in time. Even if there isn’t anyone on, I need to get myself on for my team. I’m going to work on my throw downs and staying side-to-side. I’m going to work on my technique and do what I need to, to support my team. This season I wanted to become faster and get from home to first as fast as I can.”
“Carmen Stone really stood out tonight,” Perez said. “I called for a suicide squeeze and I always preach to them ‘when I call a suicide squeeze, we have to lay the bunt down because otherwise you are going to sacrifice the runner’ so as soon as she hit it, it hit the dirt and it was fouled off. The very next hit she hit a double and was very clutch.”
Sebring added to their lead in the fifth inning when Price sent a rope into left field and the fielder fell trying to reach for the ball. Price got the wheels going and slide safely into the third for a triple. Marissa Wilkinson brought home Price with a hard grounder to left for an RBI single.
The Sharks made a mid-inning fielding change moving the second baseman to center, the center fielder to left and the left fielder to second but it didn’t matter because the damage was done.
Marissa Wilkinson was in the circle for Sebring. The hurler struck out six batters, allowed seven hits and one run over six and two-third innings.
Sebastian River threatened in the seventh but the Blue Streaks held the Sharks off for a 4-1 win. Sebring is moving on to the semifinal round of the Class 5A-Region 4 tournament where the Blue Streaks will travel to take on the Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We are going to prepare for them (Pembroke Pines Charter), I’ve done a little bit of homework on them,” Perez added. “We just have to play our game. We play Blue Streak softball and we will be fine. We’ve come along way. 1-7 everyone is hitting above .300 and the lower two hover around .250 but they put the ball in play and do their job. Go Streaks!”
Calvary Christian 4, Lake Placid 2
Though the Lake Placid Green Dragons fell short in the Class 3A-District 10 semifinals against the Frostproof Bulldogs with a final score of 5-3, they qualified for regionals. The Green Dragons soared into Clearwater to take on the Calvary Christian Warriors in the Class 3A- Region 3 tournament. Though Lake Placid gave it their all they fell to Warriors, 4-2 and officially ended their season with a record of 10-13.
The Warriors got the bats going early in the first. With a runner on third, Alexis Camilleri hit a single on a hard ground ball to center field driving home Irianis Garcia. Calvary Christian took a 1-0 lead.
Calvary Christian expanded their led in the bottom of the second. Reagan Lavina hit a hard grounder up the middle for a single. Isabelle Doce followed suit and also hit a grounder to center. The runners advanced on a passed ball putting them in scoring position and Isabella Stewart drew a walk to load the bases. Payton Cushman stepped to the plate and launched a fly ball into center field for a two-run RBI double giving the Warriors a commanding 3-0 lead. Garcia knocked a sacrifice grounder to Lake Placid third baseman Allie Oliveros and plated Stewart furthering the Warriors lead to 4-0.
That was the end of the Warriors scoring. The Green Dragons needed to come roaring back. It was a battle on the mound for the next four innings with neither team able to put a run across the plate. The Warriors had Morgen Talley on the mound and Lake Placid had Jillian Garduno, who allowed just nine hits over six innings and struck out two.
“It is bittersweet,” Lilly Canevari said. “I knew I was going to have my last game at some point. I’m really proud of my team. We kept fight and never gave up.
“It is sad knowing this was my last game. I’m going to miss my time when we get together as a team to do the national anthem. I like to go over to second base, I stare at the flag and I talk to God. It is one of my moments and I think about those moments over and over again. I’m also going to really miss my teammates. I’ve grown a bond with Jillian (Garduno), Ashlynn (Cole) and a lot of my other teammates and I will miss that. I’m really excited to go to college and at my dream college of ABAC (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College). I’m going to do my workout and get ready. I’m super excited.”
The Green Dragons made a comeback in the top of the seventh. Madisyn Garduno drew a walk and Natalie Velozo singled on a bunt toward the pitcher. Lilly Canevari knocked a single to right field to load the bases. The Green Dragons brought in Taylor Pollard as a courtesy runner for Canevari. Madisyn Garduno and Velozo both scored on the same wild pitch to cut the deficit in half while Pollard advanced to second. Unfortunately, the next two batters went down swinging and the Green Dragons came up short, 4-2.
“They battled and didn’t give up,” Coach Gus Diez said. “I’m losing two seniors in Lilly Canevari and Taylor Pollard. Lilly will be hard to replace. She never puts her head down and is always boosting people up, which is hard to replace. Someone will have to step up.”
Although the Green Dragons season is over, Coach Diez is optimistic about Lake Placid’s future on the diamond.
“I have a freshman class coming in that will fit right in,” Diez added. “I think we will do just fine next season.”