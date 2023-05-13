The Sebring Blue Streaks (13-8) speared the Sebastian River Sharks (15-6) in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A-Region 4 tournament. In the high intensity game, Sebastian River took the lead early, but the Blue Streaks rallied and held on to defeat the thrashing Sharks, 4-1.

“Bats came alive a little bit later than I wanted but I knew once we saw her (one time) we were going to catch up to her timing and that we would execute which we did,” Coach Hector Perez said, talking about Sharks pitcher Natalie Saylor. “I’m very proud and I’ve been talking about these ladies all week because they have come together as a whole. It is a joint effort and everyone is playing together as one unit and that is what makes a great team. They are gelling very well. There is a lot of talk in the outfield, a lot of talk in the infield and they are doing a really good job.”

