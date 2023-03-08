SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (4-2) extended their winning streak to three games on Monday night with an 11-0 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (2-4), who have lost their last two. The matchup that was stopped in the bottom of the fifth on the mercy rule.
It did not take long for the Blue Streaks to pounce on the Green Dragons as they started the bottom of the first with a leadoff triple by Tera Lynn Price. Price did not stay at third long as Marissa Wilkinson brought her home on a single to put Sebring up 1-0 after two batters.
A fielder’s choice took Benton off the bases at second and left Jewelissa Delgado at first with one out before Azia Patterson belted a two run homerun over the left field fence to give Sebring a 3-0 after the first inning.
The Blue Streaks increased their lead to five in the bottom of the second as a leadoff infield single by Bailey Pauze and a one out double by Price put two runners in scoring position.
A groundout to short by Benton drove in Pauze to make the score 4-0 and a single into left by Delgado gave Sebring a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Sebring added a run to their total in the bottom of the third as leadoff singles by Benton and Carmen Stone down the right field line followed by a run producing fielder’s choice to short by Amber Young drove in Benton as the Blue Streaks lead swelled to 6-0 after three innings.
Sebring’s extended their scoring streak to four innings, again leading with a pair of hits, singles by Price and Wilkinson with Price scoring on a single by Patterson and Wilkinson crossing the plate on an error as the Blue Streaks lead widened to 8-0 after four innings.
Wilkinson, also the pitcher for Sebring, held Lake Placid scoreless over five innings, giving up four hits and striking out nine as Sebring came up to bat in the bottom of the fifth.
With one out, Price got her fourth hit of the game on a groundball to short that took a bad hop and hit the shortstop in the shoulder. That was followed by a single into right-center field by Wilkinson and a double by Delgado off the first baseman’s glove that drove in Price to make the score 9-0.
A walk loaded the bases and Benton sealed the game with a single to drive in two runs to make the final score 11-0.
Lake Placid will attempt to reverse the course on Tuesday at Labelle (3-1) and play at home on Friday against Clewiston.
Sebring is away their next four games, Thursday at Lake Wales, Monday at LaBelle, Thursday at Lake Region and Saturday (3/25) at McKeel (1 p.m.).