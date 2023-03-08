SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (4-2) extended their winning streak to three games on Monday night with an 11-0 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (2-4), who have lost their last two. The matchup that was stopped in the bottom of the fifth on the mercy rule.

It did not take long for the Blue Streaks to pounce on the Green Dragons as they started the bottom of the first with a leadoff triple by Tera Lynn Price. Price did not stay at third long as Marissa Wilkinson brought her home on a single to put Sebring up 1-0 after two batters.

