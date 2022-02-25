AVON PARK – A late inning surge and the pitching of Rhett Vaughn was instrumental for the Sebring Blue Streaks to win their second straight game to start the season with a 12-1 victory over the Lake Region Thunder at Charles R Head field in Avon Park on Tuesday night.
The first five innings became a pitcher’s duel between Sebring’s Rhett Vaughn and Lake Region’s Brock Joyce, in which both starters threw at least five innings Sebring holding a 2-0 edge at the end of the fifth.
“Joyce is a good pitcher,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “The first inning or so we had really good approaches, they made some defensive plays and got out of an inning. The we started having a little different approach at the plate, Joyce made us better because he is not afraid to throw backwards to hitters.”
“We knew he was a good pitcher and a strike thrower, tonight we had to earn it.”
Sebring took the lead in the first inning as Beny Bikar Jr reached third base on a single and two stolen bases with two outs. Case McClelland drove Bikar home with a single into right field that gave the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Vaughn kept the Thunder at bay throughout the five innings he pitched as only two base runners reached second base. Vaughn would rack up eight strikeouts while walking none in his five inning three hit shutout performance.
Joyce gave up an unearned run in the fifth and left the game in the sixth inning trailing the Blue Streaks 2-0.
With Joyce reaching his pitch count limit and removed from the game with one out in the sixth, the tempo immediately changed as the Blue Streaks next thirteen batters would reach base.
Reid Whitehouse and Clayton Evans opened the show with singles into right field and Treshawn Rowe loaded the bases on a ground ball error to the second baseman.
An infield single to short by Vaughn brought in one run to make the score 3-0 and two runs scored while Freddie Perez was at bat, who eventually walked, to increase Sebring’s lead to 5-0.
Zachary Doorlag drove in two with a deep single into right center and another run came in on an error to short on a grounder hit by Biker as Sebring’s lead expanded to 8-0.
In Whitehouse’s at bat in the inning, one run scored on a passed ball and Whitehouse drove in another with a single to left-center to make the score 10-0.
Another run scored on a passed ball and Dalton Percy concluded the string and the scoring with a single into left field that plated Whitehouse and gave Sebring a 12-0 lead.
Lake Region scored once in the bottom of the sixth and threaten with two runners in scoring position with two outs until harmlessly popping out to second base for the final out with Sebring winning after six innings on the ten run rule by a final score of 12-1.
Sebring faced the Lake Placid Green Dragons Thursday night in the Bill Jarrett Ford Early Bird Tournament with results unavailable as of press time.