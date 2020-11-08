SEBRING — After a rough start and game riddled with flags, the Sebring Blue Streaks rallied to victory Friday night against the American Collegiate Academy Pioneers. The Blue Streaks remain undefeated (8-0) after defeating the Pioneers 17-14 on homecoming night. Sebring was original scheduled to play Bayshore Bruins in a Class 5A-Region 4 game but the Bruins forfeited.
“It was very ugly and it starts with me,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We scheduled a team with good athletes that would give us a different look. I have to look at what I didn’t do to prepare, I don’t think I’ve had a team play that bad in a long time but at the same time we won. We will take a win anytime. We know we are so much better.”
On the opening kickoff Sebring fumbled the ball on their own 10-yard line and the Pioneers recovered the ball. Blue Streaks’ Daniel Balfour sacked the quarterback for an eight-yard loss. The mighty Sebring defense was able to prevent American Collegiate from crossing into the end zone but after taking over on downs, the Blue Streaks fumbled once again. The Pioneers were able to run the ball in for a touchdown after a three-play drive. American Collegiate went for the two-point conversion but were stopped by Sebring’s defense, keeping the score 6-0.
After receiving the kickoff, the Blue Streaks handed the ball to EJ Lockett who ran the ball 34 yards for a touchdown. Lockett led the Blue Streaks by rushing for a total of 113 yards. Sebring made the extra point to take a 7-6 lead with :47.3 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Blue Streaks expanded their lead. Sebring’s Balfour blocked a Pioneer punt to give the Blue Streaks great field position on the American Collegiate 23. Sebring ended up going for a field goal that was kicked by Jean Carlos Sanchez giving Sebring a 10-6 lead. Quentin Joyner made a huge sack for a four-yard loss. Sebring held on to their 10-6 lead going into halftime.
“It was a tough game,” said Jaray Harrison. “We have to prepare better and this was just a test. We know what we did wrong. Overall I did what I could. Our O-line has to get some momentum. Right now we are taking notes, figuring out what we did wrong to get ready for next week. It is a blessing being able to play for Sebring. This is my senior year and I want to get to the championship and get the ring. Sebring has never won the championship before. That’s what I really want. I have a few colleges looking at me but I haven’t decided anything yet.”
American Collegiate’s Jeremiah Fergerson returned the ball 78 yards in the third quarter for a touchdown and made the two-point conversion to reclaim the lead, 14-10. Sebring’s Joyner made another big sack for a four-yard loss and Balfour blocked a punt for the Blue Streaks.
In the fourth quarter, Sebring passed to Ryan Brown for a touchdown but a flag brought the Blue Streaks back to 13. On the next play American Collegiate intercepted the ball. Sebring’s Jamesley Paul made a big tackle for a Pioneer seven-yard loss.
Sebring worked their way up to the Pioneer’s 2-yard line. Lockett ran the ball in the final yards needed to acquire the lead for Sebring, 17-14.
With time running out, the Pioneers raced their way to Sebring’s 8-yard line. Under pressure from Sebring’s powerful defense with :03.5 left in the game, American Collegiate’s quarterback threw the ball away, sealing the victory for the Blue Streaks with a final score of 17-14.
Sebring had 16 penalties while American Collegiate racked up 39 flags with several illegal procedures, delay of games and false starts.
“We made some plays when needed and made some stops when needed,” added Scott. “Too much negative happening all around. There were a lot of flags on both sides and a lot of miscues on our side. Offense was terrible and out of sync. We couldn’t get in rhythm. On defense we didn’t tackle well at all. We have to fix these mistakes and get our mind right for next week.”
Sebring will travel to Jenson Beach on Friday to take on the Falcons in a Class 5A-Region 4 play-in game.