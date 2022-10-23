SEBRING – A near capacity crowd, homecoming candidates dressed to the nines and the Sebring Blue Streaks dominating on the gridiron. It was a great night to be a Blue Streak as Sebring (5-2) clobbered the Bartow Yellow Jackets (5-3) 44-0.
“I really want to look at the film,” said Coach LaVaar Scott. “The first half didn’t feel right and the second half obviously we did a lot of subbing so a lot of kids got to play which is good. Travis (Kerney) ran the ball well and our O-line is always blocking well. We started a youngster, which it was his first start, Len Grant who did well and moved the ball. It was good to see him get out there and do that. We have to keep it going.”
Sebring scored on their first two drives in the first quarter to take an early 14-0 lead. Travis Kerney charged down the field accumulating 35 yards on four carries. Sebring’s quarterback Len Grant ran the ball three yards for the first touchdown and Jean Carlos Sanchez made the extra-point giving the Blue Streaks a 7-0 lead with 5:46 left in the first.
On Sebring’s next drive Grant handed the ball to Wilney Francois who went right but cut back left taking down the line for a 10-yard gain. Grant went for a pass that was nearly intercepted. A short run by Kerney and quarterback keeper brought the Blue Streaks to the Bartow 12-yard line. Grant pitched ball to Francois who ran the ball right and into the end zone for a touchdown. Sanchez made the extra point expanding Sebring’s lead to 14-0.
The Yellow Jackets were on their own 20 after the Sebring kickoff, Bartow quarterback Kaleef Valentine fumbled the ball and as he was picking it up Sebring’s Woody Gayle made a big tackle on the Bartow 5-yard line for a big loss. Valentine was helped off the field and Bartow brought in Andrew Fitzgerald at quarterback. The Yellow Jackets passed left to William Brown who cutback right through the end zone and barely made it out to the Bartow 1-yard line. On fourth down Bartow went to punt and Sebring’s Favid Shannon made a huge block hitting the ball out of the end zone for a safety expanding the Blue Streaks’ lead to 16-0.
In the second quarter Sebring worked their way to the Bartow 30 and found themselves on fourth down. The Blue Streaks sent in Sanchez to attempt a field goal which he made but a flag for a false start pushed Sebring back five yards. Sanchez’s kick went wide left with 6:30 left in the first half.
On Bartow’s next drive Sebring’ Josiah Taylor made a big hit for a two-yard loss pushing the Yellow Jackets back to their own 14-yard line. Bartow passed down field and Sebring’s Shannon intercepted on Bartow’s 35 and ran it to the 17-yard line. Kerney finished the job by running the ball the remaining 17 yards for a touchdown and with the extra-point the Blue Streaks had an overwhelming 23-0 advantage.
Sebring’s Tyler Blevins forced a fumble when he hit Bartow’s Quavion Bird. The Blue Streaks’ Josiah Taylor was there to wrap up the ball taking possession.
As time was winding down in the first half the Blue Streaks had the ball on Bartow’s 20-yard line. Coach Scott called a timeout with just :02.4 left in the first half. Sebring sent in Sanchez for a field goal attempt but unfortunately it was no good but Sebring held a 23-0 lead going into halftime.
“I thought we played really well and dominated the run game a lot,” said Sebring’s Luke Swaine. “Opened up big gaps and that is what we have improved on most offensively. I think I did really well. I got hurt last year and this was the last game I played so I had something to prove and I feel like I did. I’m very proud of my team getting this homecoming win. We came out with a lot of energy and it showed on the scoreboard. This is my senior year, I’ve been a varsity player all four years and I’m trying to do my best for my team. I plan on playing in college and majoring in civil engineering but haven’t decided where yet. I have six or seven teams looking at me.”
The Blue Streaks came out surging in the third quarter. Jaquate Harrison returned the kickoff 29 yards to Sebring’s 49. Sebring brought in Sebastian Reeves at quarterback in the second half. A six-yard pass to Dyveon Collymore and short 5-yard run put Sebring on the Yellow Jacket 40. The Blue Streaks handoff to Kerney who fought his way up the middle through several defenders on his way to the Bartow 12-yard line. Kerney ran the ball the final 12 yards needed for a touchdown and with the point after Sebring held a 30-0 lead with 10:53 left in the third.
On Sebring’s next drive, three consecutive handoffs went to Rayshaun Daniels who zig-zagged his way down the field 28 yards for a touchdown rocketing the Blue Streaks lead to an overwhelming 37-0.
The fourth quarter went by quickly with a running clock. A 20-yard quarterback keeper by Reeves brought Sebring to the Yellow Jackets 28. Reeves pitched to Ezra Anderson who ran right and into the end zone with :45 seconds left in the game. With the point after Sebring won the game with a final score of 44-0.
Travis Kerney led the Blue Streaks in rushing yards with 114 on 10 carries which included two touchdowns. Daniel made five carries for 44 yards, Francois had three carries for 31 yards, Walsone Beaubrian made two carries for 20 yards and Allan Paul made two carries for 11 yards. Len Grant went 51 yards on nine carries and went 3 for 9 passing for a total of 29 yards. Reeves went 3 for 3 passing for 41 yards. Dyveon Collymore made three receptions for 24 yards while Ezra Anderson made one reception for 28 yards and Jamesly Paul made a single reception for 19 yards.
“It’s good to see these young kids play and gives the older kids who haven’t been able to crack the line up a chance to play,” explained Scott. “I like the way we moved the ball on offense but I would like to see us punch it and get touchdowns. Our field goal kicker, who has been money, was missing kicks which is a concern, we can usually depend on him. We have the district title game next week so we have to get refocused and get ready to win the district. We are going to lock in, I don’t think we are too banged up so we are going to get on the game plan and approach it like any other game. We won the district title for the first-time last year and now we have a chance to win it back-to-back which has never been done. Let’s keep making milestones.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host the Okeechobee Brahmans on Friday for senior night and it will also be the Class 4S-District 8 championship.
“We had a big home crowd for homecoming but I wish it would be bigger,” Scott added. “For years we have been putting out a good product on the field. This community has something to be proud of and I would like to see them come out next week. I don’t want to look up there (in the stands) on senior night and see all these big gaps. I told these kids ‘You’re on Prime Time tonight so show these people why they should be coming out’ and I hope we did. I hope the people come out. We have been playing good football for years now and the support should be better.”