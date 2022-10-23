SEBRING – A near capacity crowd, homecoming candidates dressed to the nines and the Sebring Blue Streaks dominating on the gridiron. It was a great night to be a Blue Streak as Sebring (5-2) clobbered the Bartow Yellow Jackets (5-3) 44-0.

“I really want to look at the film,” said Coach LaVaar Scott. “The first half didn’t feel right and the second half obviously we did a lot of subbing so a lot of kids got to play which is good. Travis (Kerney) ran the ball well and our O-line is always blocking well. We started a youngster, which it was his first start, Len Grant who did well and moved the ball. It was good to see him get out there and do that. We have to keep it going.”

