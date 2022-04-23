SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (6-7) struck early to gain a five run advantage to beat the Lake Placid Green Dragons (10-11) 6-2 to snap a three game losing streak and avenge a 10-6 loss earlier in the season while extending the Green Dragons losing streak to three games.
Sebring scored twice in the bottom of the first as Ellee Whitehouse led off with a walk and Tera Lynn Price doubled into center field to advance Whitehouse to third.
With one out, Jewelissa Delgado doubled down the left field line to drive in both Whitehouse and Price to put the Blue Streaks up 2-0.
Sebring added three runs in the bottom of the second, started by Morgan Durrance hitting a one out single into left field. Whitehouse reached on a fielder’s choice on a groundball to short that forced out Durrance.
Whitehouse stole second base and Price reached on a 10 foot pop up down the first base line that was nearly caught by Lake Placid pitcher Emily Tharp in a diving attempt as the ball snow coned out of her glove, allowing White to reach third and Price to reach second with two outs.
Marissa Wilkinson singled into left to drive in Whitehouse and Price to make the score 4-0 as Wilkinson advanced to second on the throw to home.
Delgado picked up her third run batted in with a single into center field to drive in Wilkinson to cap off the scoring in the second inning and Sebring holding a 5-0 lead.
Sebring pitcher, Tera Lynn Price, kept the Lake Placid batters off balance throughout the game with a myriad pitches and changing speeds that often had the Green Dragons swinging on their front foot or lunging for the ball.
Lake Placid manufactured a run in the top of the third after Kaedince Ruelas led off with a walk. Tharp sacrificed her to second on a bunt. With two outs and Ruelas on second, Madisyn Garduno singled into center field to drive in Ruelas and cut Sebring’s lead to four after three innings, 5-1.
Sebring was gifted a run in the bottom of the fourth as Price, who reached on a two out single, scored on a throwing error by Lake Placid from short to first to put Sebring’s lead back to five after four innings, 6-1.
Ruelas led off the fifth for the Green Dragons with a double into center field and later scored on a two out single into right field by Garduno that again got the Green Dragons back to within four runs, 6-2, but would get no closer as both teams were held scoreless the remainder, giving Sebring a 6-2 win.
Tharp, Garduno and Lilly Canevari led the Green Dragons with two hits each and Garduno driving in both runs. Ruelas pitched 4.1 innings, giving up just two hits and 1 run.
Price led the Blue Streaks with three hits and Delgado drove in three runs. Price also pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits and two run for the victory.
Lake Placid is away for their final four games of the season while the Blue Streaks are away on Friday, they finish the last two games at home, Tuesday against Lake Wales and Thursday hosting the Frostproof Bulldogs.